Competition launched

The Chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched the ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ child safety 2019 calendar.

The 2019 calendar will feature winning entries from this year’s child safety on farms poster competition.

This year organisers had over 3,500 entries from 98 schools all over Northern Ireland who submitted entries. The launch took place at Broughshane Primary School in Co Antrim, where three of the winning entrants attend.

Speaking at the launch, Derek Martin, Chairman of HSENI said: “The annual HSENI child safety on farms poster competition is a great way for pupils across Northern Ireland to think about the daily dangers on a farm and the steps they can take to be safe on the farm.

“This year, once again, school children in rural primary schools have shown great artistic flair and it has not been an easy task for HSENI to choose the 12 entries for the calendar from over 3,500 entries.

“Additionally the calendar provides a useful daily planner for farming families and offers a reminder of farm safety messages throughout the year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the pupils for their contribution in this competition.”

Along with HSENI, this year’s calendar has been co-sponsored by two of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate Organisations, Dale Farm and the Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG). As FSP Affiliates these organisations have pledged to use their position and resources to promote the farm safety message and HSENI is very grateful for their support.

For more information about child safety on farms please visit HSENI’s farm safety webpage: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/topic/farm-safety

2019 poster competition winners

Foundation 1st Prize Robyn Gordon, Clough Primary School; Foundation 2nd Prize Cuisle McKeown, Mary Queen of Peace PS; Foundation 3rd Prize Cassie Kerr, Mary Queen of Peace PS

Key Stage 1 1st Prize Sofia Steele, Broughshane Primary School; Key Stage 1 2nd Prize Emma Sinclair, Hezlett Primary School; Key Stage 1 3rd Prize Kallum Kinnear, Broughshane Primary School

Key Stage 2 1st Prize Daniel Adams, Clough Primary School; Key Stage 2 2nd Prize Leonie Harron, Irvinestown Primary School; Key Stage 2 3rd Prize Poppy Millar, Broughshane Primary School

Special School 1st Prize William McGrath, Beechlawn Special School; Special School 2nd Prize Jordan Moore, Rossmar School; Special School 3rd Prize Sally Grimason, Beechlawn Special School