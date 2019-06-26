Corlioni takes top spot at the Meadows Grand Prix Weekend

In the latest leg of the Ballyward Equestrian Summer Tour, Antrim native, Luke Campbell proved popular as he piloted Corlioni to victory in the 1.35 Grand Prix at The Meadows Equestrian Centre.

2019 saw this show run once again over three days commencing on Friday 14th June and finishing with the feature class of the weekend, the Coolmore Showjumping sponsored 1.35m Grand Prix carrying a purse of £1000 which also was part of the Ulster Region SJI Ballyward Summer Tour.

Jodie Creighton riding Hylight, winners of the 1.20m UR Ballward summer tour

Owned by his mother Penny, Corlioni is a nine-year-old Chestnut Mare by Pacino out of a Cascalettp St Ghyvan z mare.

As expected, there was a large contingent of experienced local riders contesting this round and as a result, the eight combinations that proceeded to the jump-off only had a win in mind.

First to go with Ping Ball was young rider Katie Conlon, who as pathfinder gave a steely performance, but with a total of eight faults, ended in 8th position.

Co Armagh’s Lucy Gibson kept everything in place in a slower time 42.47 for eventual 3rd place.

Sarah Jane Alexander riding Altasking Harley, winners of the Amateur Class

No stranger to pressure, Shane McCloskey set off at a blistering pace with Cooleyhill Bonzo C and a series of tight lines saw him cross the line almost two seconds faster in 40.95 to take the second place rosette.

Listed as last to jump, Campbell knew what he had to do to be in with a chance.

Throwing caution to the wind he kept the pace up throughout the course. A clear in 38.01 seconds resulted in him heading the line-up and taking home the lion’s share of the £1,000 on offer.

In the TRI 1.20m, Jodie Creighton and Hylight held their nerve to the end and was rewarded with the full points as well as the red rosette, ahead of speed professional Emma Jackson, who had to settle for second place on this occasion with her own Creevagh for Sure.

Emma Jackson riding Silken Allure, winners of the 1.10m

Friday, June 14, 2019

90cms - Divided between Lynn Patterson’s Diamond Mountain (Lynn Patterson), Louise Thompson’s Pacini (Louise Thompson), Ian Moore’s Pinecrcoft Galaxy (Ian Moore).

1m - Divided between Casey Phair’s CTP The Gentleman (Casey Phair), Ash-Lee Brown’s Omard Sunrise Beach (Ash-Lee Brown), Ian Moore’s Pine Croft Fleet (Ian Moore), Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s TMSH Lady Majella (Trudie Hermione McCoosh).

1.10m - 1, Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly); 2, Gene Ormiston’s Bobbie Carolan (Tatianna Ormiston); 3, Louise Thompson’s Miss LV (Louise Thompson); 4, Paula McLaughlin’s Alamshar Hero Z (Katie McLaughlin); 5, Gary Martin Close’s Inka Van De Wellington (Gary Martin Close).

Shane McCloskey riding Coolethill Bonzo C, second in the 1.35m UR Ballyward Summer Tour Grand Prix

1.20m - 1, Stephen Moore’s H Blokx (Jessica Moore); 2, Cariad Mcalpine’s Cyrano De Boisquillon (Hugo McAlpine); 3, Charlotte Eakin’s Ursus (Charlotte Eakin); 4, Cariad McAlpine’s AKD Corallina (Hugo McAlpine); 5, John McQuaid’s Coolrock Sweetheart (Jonathan Smyth); 6, Alison Saunderson’s Concerto Thornesele Z (Gareth Saunderson).

1.30m - 1, David Finlay’s Fyfin Charlie (Jonathan Smyth); 2, Ann Doherty’s Crystal Graf (Jonathan Smyth); 3, Cariad Mcalpine’s AKD Corallina (Hugo McAlpine).

Saturday, June, 15 June, 2019

90cm UR Ballyward Summer Tour - Divided between David Gibson’s Ashfield Red Ginger (David Gibson), Nicola McDermott’s Barattraction (Nicola McDermott), Elaine Morrow’s Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Heather Smith’s Cayado (Heather Smith), Robert and Diane Lowry’s Cullion Cruise (Justine O’Hara), Robert and Diane Lowry’s Cullion Midnight Blue (Justine O’Hara), Hazel Trimble’s Dee Two (Hazel Trimble), Mandy McQuade’s Dromrott (Mandy McQuade), Elizabeth B Cherry’s Monty Miller (Elizabeth B Cherry), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), Amanda Lynch’s My Velvet Lady (Joshua Lynch), Maeve Lunny’s Okee Dokee (Maeve Lunny), Lana K Cheney’s Orlaloy De St Simeon (Lana K Cheney), Louise Early’s PILGrims Girl (Louise Early), Irvine Pattison’s Rock With Me (Jonathan Creswell), Lisa Patterson’s Rockmount Ivy (Lisa Patterson), Robert and Diane Lowry’s SALLY (Pet-ID) (Justine O’Hara), Keith Mcdonald’s Springburn Shutterfly (Keith Mcdonald).

1m UR Ballyward Summer Tour - Divided between Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke), Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson), Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson), Eve Stafford’s Enrosewood Show Girl (Jonathan Creswell), Sarah Jane Alexander’s Altaskin harley (Sarah-Jane Alexander), Laura Ervine’s White Hawk Shakara (Laura Ervine), Kate Kenwright’s Templemaley Captain (Kate Kenwright), Mandy McQuade’s Dromrott (Mandy McQuade), Sarah McLean’s Diamond Obelix (Sarah McLean), Amanda Lynch’s Sonyador (Joshua Lynch), Aedi McCaughey’s Hariness (Aedi McCaughey), John Carlin’s Mongorry Cruise Molly (Melissa Tinney), Lana K Cheney’s Orlaloy De St Simeon (Lana K Cheney), Alan Ivan McCoosh’s TMSH Chance R (Trudie Hermione McCoosh), Amanda Lynch’s My Velvet Lady (Joshua Lynch), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s TMSH Lady Majella (Trudie Hermione McCoosh), Derek Reid’s Quintabell (Fergus Reid), Kevin Byrne’s Drumiller Daytona (Edward Little), Sheena Waddell’s My Tullybroom Pimms R (Stephen McManus).

1.10m UR Ballyward Summer Tour - 1, Patrick McWilliams’s Fivonia G (Patrick John McWilliams); 2, Easkèy Houston’s Mr Blaney (Easkèy Houston); 3, Eric Smith’s Reuben James (Katie Simpson); 4, Markus Buser’s Solsboro Gold Flake (Beverly Irwin); 5, Gillian Johnston’s Cadence dreamer (Elle Johnston); 6, Sarah Jane Alexander’s Altaskin harley (Sarah Jane Alexander).

Luke Campbell riding Corlioni, winners of the 1.35m UR Ballyward Summer Tour Grand Prix

1.20m - 1, Gareth Godfrey’s Hyves-Onde W (Liam Mcgarry); 2, Gerald Doherty’s Hylight (Jodie Creighton); 3, Patrick McWilliams’s Fivonia G (Patrick John McWilliams); 4, Samantha Dale’s Roundthorn Hercules (Jodie Creighton); 5, Markus Buser’s Bolero du Clochet (Markus Buser); 6, Gillian Johnston’s Tawnmore Lux Furious (Elle Johnston).

1.30m Coolmore Showjumping Mini Grand Prix - 1, Colin Thompson’s Armani Velvet (Barry McCormack); 2, John Morgan’s Moyleview Dancer (Barry Mccormack); 3, Nicola FitzGibbon’s Imaran v (Nicola FitzGibbon); 4, Niall Byrne’s Chicco Camiro (Niall Byrne); 5, Rachelle Harding’s Adonis W (Charlotte Harding); 6, Rachel Ward’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel Ward).

Sunday, June 16, 2019

90cms - Divided between David Gibson’s Ashfield Red Ginger (David Gibson), Gary Hylands’s Ballynanny Flyer (Gary Hylands), John English’s Burello W (Charlotte Greer), Willie Craig’s Fyfin Denby (Jennifer Torrens), Maeve Lunny’s Kippure Steepleview Jack (Maeve Lunny), Amanda Hylands’s Quantam Code (Gary Hylands), Robyn Hartley’s RH Live For Now (Robyn Hartley).

1m - Divided between Felicity Pierce’s Drumnaconnell Master (Patricia Stewart Greer), Jim MaNeely’s Lakeview Magic (Hannah Maneely), craig carson’s Touche Alley Cat (Craig Carson), Colm Doherty’s Knockalla Hold Up (Michael Roche), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), Lawrence Patterson’s Ballycreen The Kings General (Emma Jackson), Desmond McNama`s Chikara (Jade Harper), Robert McKee’s Lady of Honour (Robert Mckee), Nigel Kenny’s Derrycastle DDC (Michael Roche), Celtic Park Horses`s KG Clover Cruise (Michael Roche), Anne Chambers’s Just Call Me Daisy (Stacey Watling).

Amateurs - 1, Sarah Jane Alexander’s Altaskin harley (Sarah Jane Alexander); 2, Joanna Curran’s Intis (Joanna Curran); 3, Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Jane Clarke); 4, Jane Clarke’s Delton (Jane Clarke); 5, Jim Maneely’s Legga Chocolate (Jim Maneely); 6, Karen Pearson’s Hanley News (Karen Pearson).

1.10m - 1, Emma Jackson’s Silken Allure (Emma Jackson); 2, Niccola Hall’s Ladykiller (Niccola Hall); 3, Margaret Fullerton’s Limmerick Jewel (Tom Hogan); 4, Nigel Jackson’s Kilcorig High Hopes (Patricia Stewart Greer); 5, Joanne Sloan Allen’s WKD Toronto (Jennifer Torrens); 6, Emma Jackson’s Kylestone Cashel (Emma Jackson).

1.20m UR Ballyward Summer Tour - 1, Gerald Doherty’s Hylight (Jodie Creighton); 2, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 3, Emma Jackson’s Amy B (Emma Jackson); 4, Kathryn Smiley’s Newmarket Alloy (Jodie Creighton); 5, Sarah Burns’s Georgies Star (Sarah Burns); 6, David Gibson’s SGS Welcome Louie (Stephen Gibson).

1.35m UR Ballyward Summer Tour Grand Prix - 1, Penny Campbell’s Corlioni (Luke Campbell); 2, Gillian Doherty’s Cooleyhill Bonzo C (Shane McCloskey ); 3, Charlotte Gibson’s Aldaluck (Lucy Gibson); 4, Peter Smyth’s Alejandro Two (Alison Irwin); 5, Joy Robinson’s Chardonnay (Shannon Robinson); 6, William Todd’s Roscrib de Ross (Michael Roche).