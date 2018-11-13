DAERA excels on Advance Direct Payments

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that 97% of farm businesses in Northern Ireland have been paid an Advance Direct Payment.

The payments were made to 23,278 farm businesses totalling £190 million, and represent an increase on 2017 payments.

For the third consecutive year record numbers of farm businesses will receive Advance Direct Payments representing 70% of their claim value.

Over 67% of farm businesses subject to land inspections are included in these numbers.

This year’s record achievement, which exceeds last year’s record of 94%, is a further endorsement of DAERA’s transition to online services, with 100% of Single Applications submitted online in 2018.

Advance Direct Payments could only be made on fully verified claims and the department successfully obtained permission from the European Commission to make Advance Direct Payments at 70% of claim value rather than 50%. Northern Ireland remains the only region of the United Kingdom to issue Advance Direct Payments.

Balance payments, or full payments for those unable to receive an advance payment, will be made from December 3rd 2018.