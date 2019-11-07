Dairy cows sold to a top price of £2480 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 350 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat cows sold to 168p for a Limousin 760kg at £1276, Friesian cows to 124p for 680kg at £843, beef heifers to 204p for 700kg at £1428, beef bullocks to 203p for 740kg at £1502 and Friesian bullocks to 141p for 570kg at £803.

Beef cows sold to: M McCullagh, Swatragh Limousin 760kg £1276 (168), W G Hughes, Clough Belgian Blue 900kg £1503 (167), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 800kg £1336 (167), Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford Limousin 690kg £1124 (163), J Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 610kg £976 (160), William Smyth, Ballymena Limousin 620kg £979 (158), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg £1067 (157), William Smyth Limousin 630kg £976 (155), C H Tannahill, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 670kg £1025 (153), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter Sal 730kg £1116 (153), A Stevenson, Armoy Limousin 780kg £1193 (153), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Limousin 600kg £912 (152), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 720kg £1065 (148), J Kelly, Limavady Limousin 600kg £882 (147), R McNabney, Broughshane Simmental 560kg £823 (147) and C H Tannahill, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 600kg £876 (146).

Friesian cows sold to: A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 680kg £843 (124), 710kg £816 (115), A T McAuley, Bushmills 580kg £661 (114), A and W McIlwaine 660kg £732 (111), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 740kg £814 (110), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 660kg £719 (109), M T Boyd 680kg £727 (107), 730kg £773 (106), N Alexander, Gracehill 750kg £787 (105), A M Crawford, Ballynure 760kg £798 (105), D Maybin, Broughshane 820kg £852 (104), S Wilson, Ballymena 650kg £676 (104), H Simms, Carrick 680kg £700 (103), T W Calderwood, Glarryford 710kg £717 (101), A M Crawford 730kg £737 (101) and Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 770kg £777 (101).

Beef heifers sold to: Gerard McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 700kg £1428 (204), Limousin 630kg £1278 (203), local farmer Limousin 560kg £1075 (192), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 570kg £1094 (192), Randalstown farmer Limousin 580kg £1107 (191), local farmer Limousin 620kg £1184 (191), Simon Moore, Limousin 600kg £1134 (189), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1034 (188), Randalstown farmer Limousin 620kg £1159 (187), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 630kg £1178 (187), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg £1061 (183), Sam McNabney Limousin 560kg £1019 (182), Randalstown farmer Charolais 610kg £1091 (179), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 660kg £1181 (179) and Randalstown farmer Charolais 600kg £1056 (176), Charolais 580kg £1015 (175).

Beef bullocks sold to: I Dale, Ballymena Charolais 740kg £1502 (203), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 640kg £1286 (201), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 640kg £1280 (200), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £1425 (198), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Belgian Blue 710kg £1405 (198), Gerard McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 720kg £1411 (196), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £1470 (196), Limousin 790kg £1548 (196), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 660kg £1293 (196), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1365 (195), Gerard McMullan Limousin 820kg £1590 (194), P Dillon, Magherafelt Limousin 670kg £1299 (194), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Belgian Blue 690kg £1338 (194), Limousin 680kg £1312 (193), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 650kg £1241 (191) and Mervyn Farr Limousin 660kg £1254 (190).

Friesian bullocks sold to: E O’Donnell 570kg £803 (141), 580kg £806 (139), William Pearson, Newtownards 610kg £793 (130), R Kennedy, Ballyclare 560kg £700 (125), Alex Magee, Larne 720kg £864 (120).

Friday, November 1, 2019: 41 dairy cows sold to a top of £2480, leading prices as follows: J R McNeilly, Randalstown £2480, James McAuley, Bushmills £2280, W Black, Aghadowey £2260, J R McNeilly £2200, A Park, Ballynure £2150, J R McNeilly, Randalstown £2100, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2000, AT McAuley, Bushmills £2000, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1880, Andrew Mackey, Ballyclare £1850, James McAuley, Bushmills £1850, A Park, Ballynure £1820, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1800, David McGregor, Muckamore £1750, A Park £1600, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1580, David and Mrs M McGregor £1550, A Park £1520, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1520, T J Gordon £1480, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1480, W Black, Aghadowey £1460, David Steele, Glenavy £1400 and R and W Burns, Dungannon £1360.

Suckler cows sold to £1820 for an in calf heifer, leading prices as follows – all for West of Ireland heifers: J B and C J Colgan, Lowick in calf £1820, Limousin in calf £1750, Limousin in calf £1720, Saler in calf £1620, Limousin in calf £1600, Limousin in calf £1550, Limousin in calf £1550, Limousin in calf £1520, Limousin in calf £1480, Limousin in calf £1450, Limousin in calf £1420, Limousin in calf £1400, Limousin in calf £1400, Limousin in calf £1400, Char in calf £1400 and Limousin in calf £1400.

An entry of 250 dropped calves in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bull calves to £510, heifer calves to £415 and Friesian bull calves to £245.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais £510, J and B McCracken, Newtownards Belgian Blue £455, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown (2) Aberdeen Angus £440, J and B McCracken Belgian Blue £440, James Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £415, Robin Nicholson, Charolais £410, J and B McCracken Aberdeen Angus £410, (2) Belgian Blue £400, Samuel Brennan, Larne Charolais £395, William Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin £380, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £380, Samuel Brennan Hereford £380, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £370, J and B McCracken (3) Aberdeen Angus £370, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £365 and J and J Huey Belgian Blue £360.

Heifer calves sold to: Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin £415, B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin £400, P McCammond, Larne Simmental £380, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £370, Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais £370, Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais £370, P McConnell, Aughnacloy Aberdeen Angus £370, P McCammnd, Larne Simmental £350, G Harkin, Limavady Hereford £340, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin £335, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £335, B Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin £330, E S Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £310, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais £305, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £300, Limousin £290, George Simpson, Lisburn (2) £290 and C Crawford, Clough (2) Ayrshire £280.

Friesian bulls sold to: James Adair, Kells £245, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare (5) £235, George Simpson, Lisburn £225, R Montgomery, Ballymoney £215, James Adair £210, (2) £200, Greenmount College £90, John Graham, Glenwherry £85, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills £85, Greenmount College £80 and John Graham £80.

An entry of 260 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £580 over for a Charolais 300kg at £880 offered by S Taylor, Belfast.

Heifers sold to £500 over for a Blue 500kg at £1000 presented by H White, Aughafatten.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £880 (293), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 240kg £700 (291), Ed Stirling, Kilwaughter Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £630 (286), W and G Hanna Charolais 280kg £800 (285), S Taylor Charolais 300kg £850 (283), W and G Hanna Charolais 260kg £725 (278), Charolais 250kg £695 (278), Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £605 (275), H Morrell, Macosquin Charolais 290kg £790 (272), A J Gardiner, Glenwherry Saler 210kg £570 (271), Samuel Minn, Moorfields Charolais 280kg £760 (271), Mark McClelland, Larne (2) Simmental 250kg £675 (270), W and G Hanna Limousin 300kg £810 (270), E C Smylie, Nutts Corner Simmental 230kg £620 (269) and Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 230kg £620 (269).

301-350kgs

William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 310kg £825 (266), K Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 310kg £765 (246), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 310kg £730 (235), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 340kg £800 (235), M McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 350kg £820 (234), M McIlhatton, Glenravel Limousin 310kg £720 (232), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 350kg £800 (228), Sean Graham Limousin 330kg £750 (227), Limousin 320kg £715 (223), L Gamble, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 310kg £690 (222), S McAllister, Ballintoy (2) Charolais 340kg £755 (222), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 310kg £680 (219), E C Smylie, Nutts Corner (2) Simmental 320kg £685 (214) and M McIlhatton, Glenravel Limousin 340kg £725 (213).

351kg and over

H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 380kg £880 (231), A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 410kg £905 (220), M McIlhatton, Glenravel Limousin 370kg £810 (218), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 370kg £800 (216), M McElhatton Limousin 360kg £760 (211), A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 450kg £950 (211), local farmer 470kg £980 (208), Limousin 440kg £910 (206), John McKenna, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 360kg £730 (202), Brendan McCoy Limousin 370kg £750 (202), local farmer Limousin 470kg £945 (201), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 430kg £850 (197), Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 380kg £750 (197), L Ballantine, Moorfields Limousin 360kg £705 (195), Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 430kg £840 (195) and Gary McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue 380kg £730 (192).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Cameron Williamson, Kilrea (2) Limousin 230kg £675 (293), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 240kg £670 (279), L Ballantine, Moorfields (2) Limousin 250kg £660 (264), Cameron Williamson Limousin 220kg £570 (259), Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg £725 (258), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £665 (255), Charolais 290kg £740 (255), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 240kg £610 (254), L Ballantine, Moorfields Limousin 200kg £505 (252), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £655 (251), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 270kg £665 (246), W and G Hanna, Charolais 300kg £730 (243), Cameron Williamson Limousin 290kg £705 (243) and A and E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £605 (242).

301-350kgs

S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £775 (250), Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge Romagnola 350kg £825 (235), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £785 (230), E C Smylie, Nutts Corner Simmental 310kg £705 (227), H Johnston, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £765 (225), Niall McKiver, Stewartstown Belgian Blue 320kg £715 (223), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £660 (212), Hugh White, Aughafatten Simmental 340kg £715 (210), Brian Wharry, Glenarm (2) Limousin 310kg £640 (206), Hugh White, Aughfatten Charolais 340kg £690 (202), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £590 (190), M McIlhatton, Glenravel Limousin 350kg £625 (178) and W Maybin, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £520 (152).

351kg and over

Hugh White, Aughfatten Simmental 430kg £865 (201), Belgian Blue 500kg £1000 (200), Simmental 440kg £870 (197), A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 380kg £750 (197), Hugh White Limousin 450kg £880 (195), Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £700 (194), Charolais 420kg £790 (188), Brian Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £650 (180), Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 360kg £640 (177), Charolais 410kg £700 (170), Hugh White, Aughafatten Shorthorn 370kg £580 (156), Shorthorn 460kg £700 (152), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Fleckvieh 380kg £460 (121) and H Gregg, Clough Aberdeen Angus 390kg £350 (89).

Monday, November 4, 2019: Another good entry of over 1000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £85, stores to £70.50, breeding ewes to £140, rams to 400gns and pedigree Charollais ewes to 900gns.

Store lambs sold to: Alex Magill, Carnlough 18 Texel £70.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 21 Texel £69.50, W R Boyle, Larne 25 Texel £69.50, J F McCombe, Killaloo 16 Charollais £69.50, M Cunning, Glarryford 5 Texel £68.50, J Gardiner, Ballymena 23 Texel £67, P and J O’Kane, Carnlough 2 Suffolk £67, A Cassidy, Coleraine 14 Texel £67, Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown 25 Texel £66.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 30 Texel £66.50, Louise McBride, Martinstown 18 EC £66, Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown 11 Texel £66, Gary Davidson, Ligoniel 7 Texel £65.50, J Barkley, Kells 6 Texel £65 and J Orr, Moorfields 5 Suffolk £65.

Ewe lambs sold to: H O’Kane, Carnlough 10 Mule £85, 10 Mule £81, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 10 Mule £80, H O’Kane 10 Mule £80, AM McFarlane, Dungiven 4 Suffolk £80, G Gault, Doagh 2 Bor £76, A M McFarlane 12 Texel £76, J McNeill, Rasharkin 13 Texel £75, S Gilmore, Kilrea 3 Texel £74, A M McFarlane 11 Texel £74, J F McCombe, Killaloo 10 Mule £74, R J Semple, Ballyclare 10 Texel £73, H O’Kane, Carnlough 5 Mule £73, A M McFarlane 10 Charollais £72, G Gault, Ballyclare 3 Mule £70 and N Halliday, Ballymoney 10 Charollais £70.

Tuesday, November 5, 2019: An entry of 106 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in an improved trade.

Bullocks sold to £570 over for a Charolais 500kg at £1070 presented by David Hall McCourt, Lisburn.

Heifers sold to £520 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1040 offered by Robert McDowell, Gleno.

Heifers 0-500kgs

David Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £835 (219), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 450kg £960 (213), Robert McDowell, Gleno Charolais 480kg £990 (206), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £870 (202), Andrew Kerr, Ahoghill Charolais 410kg £810 (197), Limousin 440kg £860 (195), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £835 (194), Robert McDowell Charolais 490kg £945 (192), Charolais 500kg £955 (191), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 450kg £855 (190), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 480kg £910 (189), Andrew Kerr Limousin 400kg £750 (187), Simmental 370kg £690 (186), David Woodburn, Charolais 470kg £875 (186), Charolais 380kg £700 (184) and Andrew Kerr, Ahoghill Limousin 380kg £700 (184).

501kg and over:

Robert McDowell, Gleno Charolais 520kg £1040 (200), K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 520kg £975 (187) and I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 510kg £880 (172), Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1000 (172).

Bullocks 0-500kg

David Woodburn Charolais 400kg £905 (226), Charolais 470kg £1030 (219), (2) Charolais 410kg £890 (217), Charolais 490kg £1050 (214), David H McCourt Charolais 500kg £1070 (214), W A Hagan, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 410kg £870 (212), J and B Forbes, Coagh Charolais 490kg £1025 (209), David Woodburn Charolais 480kg £1000 (208), R A Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 460kg £940 (204), Charolais 500kg £1020 (204), Limousin 480kg £970 (202), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 490kg £990 (202) and S Scullion, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 490kg £990 (202).

501kg and over

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1135 (206), R A Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 520kg £1065 (204), David Hall McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 540kg £1100 (203), David Woodburn Charolais 510kg £1035 (202), C Tinsdale Limousin 550kg £1115 (202), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1090 (198), C Tinsdale Limousin 540kg £1065 (197), J and B Forbes, Coagh Charolais 520kg £1015 (195), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 550kg £1040 (189), David H McCourt (2) Charolais 550kg £1040 (189), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 570kg £1060 (186), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1060 (186), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Hereford 530kg £975 (184) and David H McCourt Charolais 590kg £1075 (182).

Wednesday, November 6, 2019: An entry of 1800 sheep resulted in a better trade.

Fat lambs sold to 360p for a pen of 4 Texels 21.5kg at £77.50, and to a top per head of £82 for a heavy Texel.

Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs 1675 (top price per kg)

W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare 4 Texel 21.5kg £77.50 (360), J McCollum, Carnlough 9 Texel 19.5kg £70 (359), R McAuley, Ballyclare 8 Crossbred 17kg £61 (358), N and J McKee, Ballygally 15 Suffolk 21kg £74 (352), Al Gault, Newtownabbey 7 Suffolk 22kg £77.50 (352), J W Harbinson, Limavady 23 Beltex 23kg £81 (352), Eric Hughes, Ballyclare 8 Texel 21kg £73.50 (350), M Fulton, Ballymena 4 Suffolk 22kg £77 (350), Chris Fleck, Ballymena 2 Texel 22.5kg £78.50 (348), Charlotte Fenton 12 Texel 22.5kg £78.50 (348), Christine Maybin, Broughshane 10 Texel 22.5kg £78 (346), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 12 Texel 22.5kg £78 (346), A l Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Texel 22kg £76 (345), R McNabney, Glarryford 26 Suffolk 19kg £65.50 (344), William Wright, Carnlough 27 Texel 22kg £75.50 (343), M Wallace, Dunloy 10 Texel 22.5kg £76.50 (340), Henry Magill, Ballygally 14 Mule 21.5kg £73 (339), J McFetridge, Glenarm 15 Charollais 21.5kg £73 (339), Craig Smyth, Broughshane 11 Charollais 23kg £78 (339) and R McAuley, Ballyclare 8 Crossbred 23kg £78 (339).

Fat lambs (top price per head)

Graeme Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 36kg £82, J W Harbinson, Limavady 23 Beltex 23kg £81, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 43 Texel 28.5kg £81, Sarah Millen, Coleraine 3 Texel 29kg £81, R McCormick, Armoy 15 Texel 27kg £80, Jonathan Stirling, Doagh 14 Cheviot 29.5kg £80, Denis Boyd, Straid 25 Texel 26.5kg £80, J Jamison, Armoy 6 Texel 27kg £80, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 30 Mule 27.5kg £79.50, W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare 4 Texel 23.5kg £79, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 29 crossbred 26kg £79, Miss M Ring, Portrush 5 Texel 24kg £79, Antrim Estates, Glenarm 23 Texel 24kg £79, Edith Duff, Kells 13 Texel 24kg £78.50, Chris Fleck, Ballymena 2 Texel 22.5kg £78.50, J McClintock, Broughshane 9 Texel 24.5kg £78.50, George Forsythe, Cloughmills 17 crossbred 28kg £78.50, J Barkey, Kells 6 Texel 24.5kg £78.50, Charlotte Fenton 12 Texel 22.5kg £78.50 and T A Rodgers, Broughshane 7 Suffolk 25kg £78.

Fat ewes (118)

First quality

Suffolk - £50-£67

Texel - £55-£72

Crossbred - £62-£80

Blackface - £25-£32