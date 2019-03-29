Dairy good deal as Dale Farm joins forces with Asda

Dale Farm, the largest UK farmer-owned dairy co-operative, has secured a deal with Asda to supply its new fresh semi skimmed milk - Milk Plus, to all Asda stores in Northern Ireland.

The innovative new product, which is fortified with vitamins and minerals, was developed following research by Dale Farm, which revealed adults and children in Northern Ireland could be lacking in Vitamin D.

As well as Milk Plus, Asda stores across NI will also now stock Dale Farm’s new Delightly Greek style yogurt and relaunched Spelga Low Fat Bio yogurt.

Delightly Greek style yogurt is 0% fat with no added sugar and is available in a 450g pot or a 4 pack in a range of flavour combinations. The Spelga Low Fat Bio yogurt has been enriched with Vitamin D and a new lemon flavour joins the original and much-loved line up of strawberry, raspberry, toffee, peach melba, mandarin, rhubarb and natural.

Dale Farm has been working with Asda since the retailer began trading in Northern Ireland in 2005, currently supplying a wide selection of branded products across a range of dairy categories.

“Dale Farm is delighted to extend our range of dairy products available in Asda stores,” explained Darren Hughes, Senior National Account Manager, Dale Farm.

“Our well-earned position as a leader in the dairy industry can be credited not only to our great quality products, but our commitment to ongoing innovation and ability to capitalise on emerging consumer trends. This can be demonstrated most recently through our response to the increasing consumer demand for products with added nutritional benefits.

“The new clean and impactful packaging for Milk Plus, Delightly and our enhanced Spelga offering, detail the upfront benefits and motivators for purchase of the product. We are confident this will resonate with Asda’s consumers and drive uptake. Be it breakfast, lunch, a speedy snack or an evening meal ingredient, Dale Farm’s dairy plays a key part in many meal occasions,” finished Darren.

Emma Swan, Asda Buying Manager Northern Ireland, added: “The new products will join the extensive range of Dale Farm lines on offer in our stores across Northern Ireland.

“We’re very proud of our commitment to local suppliers and we know how much our customers value locally sourced produce – as well as being able to support farmers across Northern Ireland.

“With the addition of vitamins and minerals in both the Milk Plus and Spelga yogurts we’re sure they will prove a hit with customers, especially when shopping for their families.”

Dale Farm Milk Plus (2 litre), Delightly Greek Style Yogurt & Spelga Low Fat Bio Pots are available in Asda stores now.