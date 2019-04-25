Deadline beckons for submission of BPS transfers

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has reminded farmers that the deadline to complete a transfer of entitlements for the 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) is 02 May 2019.

A DAERA spokesperson said that farmers must not delay in submitting their applications, adding: “Over 1,300 farm businesses have already successfully completed their online transfer of entitlements for 2019 BPS.

“We recommend that applicants should check their position and gather their information now to make sure they have completed the transfer before the 02 May deadline. This avoids any risk to payments. Applications to transfer entitlements received after the 02 May 2019 will not take effect until the 2019 BPS scheme year.”

Farmers must complete any transfers by sale, gift or lease through the online Entitlement Transfer Service at (DAERA Online Services): https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services

Entitlement holders will need the Business ID and Entitlement Transfer ID of the person they are transferring their entitlements to. Once the transfer has been completed, a confirmation email will be sent straight away.

Those needing help to access DAERA Online Services should contact their local DAERA Direct Office on 0300 200 7848 or 0300 200 7840.

The DAERA spokesperson continued: “Applicants must submit their online transfer before midnight on May 02 for the transfer to take effect in the 2019 scheme year.”

For those nominating an authorised person to complete the transfer on their behalf, make sure to provide them with the Business ID and Entitlement Transfer ID of the farm business you are transferring to in order to avoid any delay.

Transfers of entitlements due to actual or anticipated inheritance must be completed using a paper Form TE1: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/te1-actual-inheritance-and-anticipated-inheritance-forms-2019 which is available to download from the Department’s website.

Again, completed forms must be received by the department by 02 May for the transfer to take effect in the 2019 scheme year.

It is recommended that all potential applicants wishing to transfer BPS entitlements should read the Guide to the Basic Payment Scheme and the Guide to the Transfer of BPS Entitlements 2019: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/area-based-schemes-2019-guidance-and-forms