Devenish appoints new Poultry Technical Manager

Jonny Lester has joined agri technology company Devenish as Poultry Technical Manager.

Originally from Armagh, Jonny will be based in Edinburgh and responsible for the growth of the Devenish poultry sector offering, through researching and developing innovative nutritional solutions.

Jonny brings over 12 years’ industry experience to the role and has held senior positions within the poultry sector, most recently with Aviagen as Head of UK Great Grandparent Operations.

Dr Bronagh Owens, Poultry Director said: “This appointment is part of the overall strategy to further strengthen the poultry team and Jonny will bring a wealth of breeder experience to the team.”

Jonny holds a BSc Hons Agri Technology degree from Queen’s University Belfast and an MBA from Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.