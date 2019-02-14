Devenish transforms pig and animal feed industry in Uganda

Agri technology company Devenish continues to develop sustainable farming in Uganda, Africa, having invested more than £1million developing its business in the region since 2015.

Committed to its ‘One Health’ model, which links the health of soil to the health of society, Devenish’s innovative venture is aimed at transforming the pig and feeds industry in Hoima, Western Uganda, by introducing high-quality products to farmers for the first time and helping them transition from subsidence to sustainable commercial level farming.

This is a key part of Devenish’s business strategy and brings significant agricultural, economical, societal and health benefits to the country’s farming communities.

For instance, with the improvement in the quality and quantity of pigs in the region, Devenish expects pork consumption and therefore protein levels amongst young schoolchildren to increase, which in turn can have a positive impact on academic performance.

Michael Maguire, East African Director, Devenish, said: “Our aim is to promote and encourage sustainable agriculture whilst enriching livelihoods in Africa.

“We have seen significant progress in this area and as one of the leading employers in the region we are proud that 95% of our staff come from the local Bunyoro region.

“We are currently recruiting a Country Manager for the Ugandan base to develop this major project and take it to the next level.

“The successful candidate will mirror the values of our company and be committed to making a difference to the lives of our employees, the local farming community and the wider economy so we can continue to make a valuable impact on the region.”

Devenish began the project in June 2013 supported by the Africa Agri-Development Fund and the Departments of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Republic of Ireland.

More information about the Uganda Country Manager role within Devenish is available at www.devenish.com/careers and the deadline for applications is 22 March at 5:00 pm.