Dexter Cattle Society NI group dinner

The Dexter Cattle Society Northern Ireland Group held its final event of 2019 with a Dinner and Trophy presentation on November 16th at the Ramble Inn, Antrim.

After an excellent meal a surprise birthday celebration took place when Susan McCullough announced she had two ear tags and would the owners please come and claim them.

Antrim Premier Show winners 2019

Two lovely cakes shaped as ear tags with the special birthdays of the chairman of the Dexter Society Mike Frazer and of Lachlan Henry inscribed on them were then enjoyed.

Next the company was introduced to the speaker, Zita McNaugher President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

She spoke of this year’s change and Challenge to young farmers and gave a challenge to the society to put Dexter beef on the map.

Dexter is one of the best and healthiest meats on the market and needs to be widely advertised and enjoyed. Zita was then asked to present the trophies to the prize winners.

Gosford, Castlewellan and Ballymena winners 2019

Starting with the Balmoral Show where the Presidents Cup for champion went to the McCullough family with Ballydavey Blossom and the reserve champion for the Dettingen cup was Rathnafishogue T-Bone and Ryan Lavery. The Premier Show at Antrim had a champion for the Northern Ireland Group Plaque in Northbrook Atlas from the Bloomer Family and reserve champion and the Harris Family Cup went to the McCullough family with Ballydavey Blossom. At Castlewellan Show the Montgomery family won both champion and reserve with Ballyloughan Kelpie and Ballyloughan Lola, collecting both the Co Down Sweeps Trophy and the Edenvale Cup. At RBST Gosford Show Northbrook Atlas claimed the RBST Rose bowl as champion for the Bloomer family and Ballydavey Blossom was reserve the McCullough family collecting the Brian Strong Memorial Trophy. Lurgan Show saw Ryan Lavery and Rathnafishogue T-Bone as champions and McCullough family with Saltire Spectre as reserve. Ryan and T Bone also won the George Savage Memorial Cup for traditional breed champion at Lurgan Show. The McCullough family won the Montgomery Cup at Ballymena Show.

There were a number of young handler awards at shows during the year. The Moomin Cup for Balmoral went to Hayden Tumelty. At Antrim Show the Lowerybane Cup for junior young handler went to Hannah Jackson and the Eccles Cup for Senior Young Handler to Matthew Bloomer. At Gosford Show there were two Bloomer family cups awarded. Junior young handler to Hannah Jackson and senior to Matthew Bloomer. A new young handler cup was presented, to the handler up to the age of 21, who gained most points over the five shows and it was presented by Bridie Smyth and family, in memory of her husband Patrick, to Lachlan Henry.

The Points Trophies were both won by the McCullough family. For the overall show team points the Ten Acre Salver, and the best exhibitor bred, the Ten Acre Quaich, for Ballydavey Blissie Sue Second in the points competition was Ballyloughan Dexters and third Ballyboley Dexters.

In the best exhibitor bred competition second and third places were taken by Ballyloughan Kelpie and Ballyloughan Kittiwake.

Happy birthday Lachlan and Mike'

The auction and draw for the raffle then took place making an overall total of £625 donated to Friends of Cancer in memory of Patrick Smyth.

Other winners of trophies were as follows:

RUAS Balmoral Show

Bingham Cup, McCullough Family, Ballydavey Blossom,

The Smyth family presenting The Patrick Smyth Cup to Lachlan Henry

Hilton Perpetual Cup, Garrett family, Loughside Nelly

Frazer Cup, McCullough family, Ballydavey Blissie Sue

Carnbrook Meats Cup, Ryan Lavery, Rathnafishogue T – Bone

Tullyfarm Cup, Ross McCalmont, Beechgrove Dothraki

Ballydrumman Cup, Mike Frazer, Pairs

NI Premier Show Antrim

Young handler winners Mathew Bloomer, Hannah Jackson and Lachlan Henry.

Hillhead Perpetual Cup, McCullough family, Ballydavey Blossom

McCullough Cup, Alexander family, Bunlougher Cookie

Hillhead Perpetual Cup, Alexander family, Bunlougher Cookie

McClenaghan Cup, Mike Frazer, Ballyhartfield Booa

DCSNI Group Cup, McCullough family, Ballydavey, Blissie Sue

Ballydrumman Cup, Alexander family, Ballyboley, Half Penny

Castlescreen Cup, Bloomer family, Northbrook Atlas

Northern Ireland Group Cup, Mike Frazer, Ballyhartfield Pedro

The Amber Trophy, Montgomery family, Ballyhartfield Bianca

Islandkelly Cup, Mike Frazer, Ballyhartfield Barney

Derryola Cup, Alexander family, Pairs

Awards for top show points andbest homebred animal (pictured) Ballydavey Dexters and Ballyloughan Dexters'