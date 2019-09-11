DonkeyFest proves a popular open day for all

The Wallace family would like to thank the 200 plus people who attended their open day, with people travelling from Dublin and Westmeath.

The donkeys on show were loved by young and old alike plus the demonstrations of the versatile animal but, the stars of the day were the foals with their mums.

A large selection of vintage implements was on show along with carriages and farm carts. A display of the history of Kinedale Donkeys was on show with the family available to chat to.

With the sun shining, everyone enjoyed afternoon tea on the lawn while listening to the string quartet.

There was an interest in a driving workshop which the family will be holding at the end of September. If you would like to attend please contact Robert on 07748534059.