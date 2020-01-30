Dreamer’s Space officially unveiled

The Dreamer’s Space exhibition and outdoor trail created by the first Springhall Artist in Residence Corrina Askin has been officially unveiled at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson joined guests at the special event on Friday 17th January.

Pictured at the launch of The Dreamer's Space exhibition and outdoor trail at Flowerfield Arts Centre are artist-in-resident Corrina Askin, Chris Springhall, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sean Bateson and Cultural Services Development Manager Desima Connolly.

Corrina has been based at the Portstewart facility for the last six months, creating the show and making a permanent outdoor trail inspired by her experiences in the borough.

Her residency was made possible through the kind bequest of John Springhall, an ardent supporter of Flowerfield Arts Centre, and his brother Chris attended the launch to witness John’s wishes come to fruition.

Over the past six months Corrina embraced the staff at Flowerfield and worked closely with school children, local libraries, young adults, older people and nursery schools in the area. She has produced a publication to guide visitors through this new world to help them find their way to stillness, happiness, fun and thoughtfulness, which is what Dreamer’s Space is all about. This was a truly unique approach to a residency practice, while still keeping the ethos of the artist’s identity and involving the community.

The Dreamer’s Space Exhibition continues until February 15th while the Dreamer’s Space Trail will be open all year round.