Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling from £1030 to up to £1295 per head

At Thursday's cattle sales in the bullock ring light weight selling from 200p to 220p for a Limousin 390kg at £860.

Medium weight selling for 205p to 235p for a Charolais 434kg at £1020.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 206p for a Limousin 500kg at £1030 and up to £1295 per head.

BULLOCKS

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 434kg at £1020, Limousin 390kg at £860. Letterbreen producer Limousin 450kg at £1005, Charolais 464kg at £1035. Dungannon producer Limousin 398kg at £860, Limousin 466kg at £1000. Omagh producer Limousin 408kg at £880, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 500kg at £1030

Garrison producer BL 502kg at £1015 and Garvary producer Charolais 610kg at £1220.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 650 to 985 for a Charolais 406kg, heifers sold from 520 to 825 for a Charolais 340kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 422kg Charolais bull at £990, 390kg Charolais bull at £950, 312kg Charolais bull at £875, 400kg Charolais bull at £980, 273kg Charolais heifer at £715, 340kg Charolais heifer at £825, 420kg Charolais bull at £935, 410kg Limousin bull at £915, Enniskillen producer 344kg Limousin bull at £870, 458kg Limousin bull at £970, 256kg Hereford heifer at £600, 243kg Charolais bull at £625, 230kg Charolais bull at £590, Lisnaskea producer 243kg Limousin bull at £725, 265kg Limousin bull at £755, 270kg Limousin heifer at £740, Derrygonnelly producer 329kg Charolais heifer at £720, 324kg Charolais heifer at £795, 219kg Charolais heifer at £620, Trillick producer 285kg Limousin bull at £725, 250kg Limousin bull at £590, 262kg Limousin bull at £600, Kesh producer 262kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £590, 198kg Charolais heifer at £615, 208kg Saler heifer at £565, 233kg Saler bull at £550, 349kg Charolais heifer at £800, 389kg Charolais heifer at £855, Belcoo producer 409kg Charolais bull at £960, 370kg Charolais bull at £895, 412kg Charolais bull at £890, Newtowbutler producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £765, 325kg Charolais heifer at £830, 264kg Charolais heifer at £620, Boho producer 266kg Charolais heifer at £575, 205kg Charolais heifer at £515, 221kg Charolais heifer at £530 and Garrison producer 316kg Simmental heifer at £740, 231kg Charolais bull at £695, 261kg Charolais bull at £710.

CALVES

Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £245, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue bull at £260, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Limousin bull at £260, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £270, Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265 and Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £265.

SUCKLER COWS

Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1450, Kesh producer Charolais cow with bull at £1400, Charolais bull at £1420, Charolais bull at £1450, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus heifer with heifer at £1400, Limousin cow with bull at £1200, Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with bull at £1300, Simmental cow with bull at £1300, Newtowbutler producer Simmental cow with bull at £1200 and Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1340.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 244ppk for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, While medium 188-225ppk paid for a 335kg at £770.

Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1320, Charolais 570kg at £1145, Charolais 550kg at £1100, Tempo producer Charolais 550kg at £1140, Charolais 540kg at £1120, Charolais 540kg at £1100 and Brookeborough producer Charolais 500kg at £1015.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 168ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £990, while light lots sold from 102-206ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1025.

Belcoo producer Charolais 590kg at £985, Letterbreen producer Charolais 800kg at £1190, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 500kg at £1025, Culkey producer Charolais 680kg at £1000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 700kg at £1060 and Garrison producer Charolais 700kg at £1045.