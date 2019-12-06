Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots selling from £1170 to £1385 per head

Another superb entry of 700 Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle at Thursday’s sales with further price increases all round.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 210p to 245p for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 344kg at £845.

Medium weight selling for 205p to 248p for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 402kg at £1000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 205p for a Charolais 548kg at £1170 and up to £1385 per head.

BULLOCKS

Enniskillen producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 402kg at £1000, Blonde d’Aquitaine 344kg at £845, Belleek producer Limousin 392kg at £940, Charolais 418kg at £975, Springfield producer Charolais 368kg at £850, Brookeborough producer Charolais 402kg at £930, Charolais 548kg at £1170, Ballygally producer Charolais 502kg at £1060, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 718kg at £1385, Charolais 710kg at £1310, Charolais 722kg at £1320 and Tempo producer Limousin 394kg at £905.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 650 to 915 for a Charolais 406kg and heifers sold from 500 to 950 for a Charolais 448kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 406kg Charolais bull at £915, 303kg Charolais bull at £755, 208kg Charolais heifer at £565, 402kg Charolais bull at £890, Newtownbutler producer 324kg Charolais bull at £815, 267kg Charolais heifer at £590, 238kg Charolais heifer at £535, Rosslea producer 344kg Limousin bull at £765, 318kg Charolais bull at £775, 307kg Charolais bull at £770, Belleek producer 264kg Charolais heifer at £555, 250kg Charolais heifer at £525, 219kg Charolais heifer at £490, 298kg Limousin heifer at £700, Garrison producer 333 Charolais bull at £780, 301kg Limousin heifer at £730, 346kg Limousin producer at £730, Derrylin producer 306kg Limousin heifer at £730, 344kg Charolais bull at £840, 230kg Charolais bull at £650, 268kg Charolais bull at £745, 332kg Charolais heifer at £760, Belcoo producer 322kg Limousin bull at £780, 343kg Charolais bull at £850, 228kg Charolais heifer at £500, Florencecourt producer 374kg Limousin bull at £810, 380kg Limousin bull at £835, 404kg Charolais bull at £855, Derrygonnelly producer 348kg Charolais steer at £750, 303kg Limousin steer at £665, 308kg Limousin steer at £730 and Brookeborough producer 323kg Charolais steer at £800, 269kg Charolais steer at £700, 242kg Charolais steer at £690, 262kg Charolais steer at £745.

CALVES

Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255 and Springfield producer Hereford heifer at £275, Hereford heifer at £265.

SUCKLER COWS

Enniskillen producer Saler cow with bull at £1605, Simmental cow with bull at £1590, Simmental cow with heifer at £1380, Maguiresbridge producer Limousin cow with bull at £1480, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1350, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1240, Rosslea producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1160 and Kesh producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1130.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 200ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1180 and medium and light weights sold from 189-208ppk paid for a 498kg Charolais at £1035.

Kinawley producer Charolais 600kg at £1220, Charolais 590kg at £1360, Tempo producer Charolais 590kg at £1175, Charolais 518kg at £1070, Charolais 520kg at £1070 and Killdeas producer Charolais 550kg at £1090.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 720kg Charolais at £1230 an to a top of at £1340.

Lighter weights to 182ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £910.

Friesian cows from 68-127ppk for a 660kg Friesian at £840

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 860kg at £1260, Kinawley producer Charolais 720kg at £1230 and Derrgonnelly producer Charolais 858kg at £1340.