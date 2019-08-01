Equestrian classes at the County Londonderry Agricultural Show

Yet again the date 20th July clashed with many equestrian events throughout Ulster and further afield.

These included the final of the Irish Horse Board classes in Tattersalls, the National Amateur Championships hosted by the Ulster Region in Cavan, which was disappointing that this would run on the same weekend as an established agricultural show.

Eena Hamilton Diamond's Sunshine winner Rhona McLaughlin Memorial Cup, Rosemary Fisher, judge

Also, the home ponies in Scotland where many fairly local pony competitors were on Irish teams. Other more local events were also held which was disappointing as they took away competitors that would normally have supported the show. All these events meant entries in the show jumping section were lower but this did not affect the standard of jumping with many good competitive classes resulting. The ground due to the rain on Friday night had turned from near perfect to sticky but in spite of this held up well throughout the day.

The organisers are extremely grateful to all those who came to support the show, as it was an uphill task to run this year with many of the usual volunteers employed at the Open Golf Championships.

However, there were still many spectators, not associated with horse owners, watching and being appreciative of what they saw.

Thanks go to all the sponsors, Richmonds, Coleraine, Nu Chic, Limavady, Flair Interiors, North West Farrier Supplies, Brian’s Take Away, Evergreen Lawns, Baileys Horse feeds, Bluegrass Horse Feeds and Roxborough Electrics Ltd, without whom the show could not continue and of course to many equestrian friends who came on board on the day as volunteers from taking entries to picking up poles.

To all the judges, Eimear McMahon, Lisa Mitchell, Mark Johnson, Scotland, who had an extremely long day with all the Hunter classes and then Working Hunter, Marina Wray and to Patrick Traynor, judge for the Family pony and Horse classes, thank you. A special thanks to Lisa Mitchell Talbot, who at the last minute judged the In-Hand Hunter classes and also assisted Mark Johnson with the Ridden Hunters. Competitors who come to the show do like to have their animals ridden in the Hunter classes as a forerunner to the Dublin Show and as well as riding the Hunters as a first for the Show, Mark volunteered as Ride judge for the Working Hunters as well.

To the many judges in the show jumping sections who know their job so well it makes the job of collating everything much easier.

Finally many thanks to Duncan and John McMonagle who will always have the field looking well for the show day.

Results:

One year old likely to make a Hunter

Horse/pony

Owner/handler

1 Demotime, Frankie Kealey, Frankie Kealey

Two year old likely to make a Hunter

1 Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan

2 Summer, Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan

Three year old likely to make a Hunter

1 Lily, John Kilgore, John Kilgore

Champion

Demotime, Frankie Kealey, Frankie Kealey

Reserve

Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan

Coloured Led

1 Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan

Horse/pony

Owner/rider

Small Hunter

1 Mastermind, Alison Berry, Alison Berry

2 Braeview Little Lion Man, Corinne Robb, Corinne Robb

3 Cindy Lou, Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan

Lightweight Hunter

1 Ben, Cherie McHugh, Cherie McHugh

2 Penelope Cruise, Rory Devine, Rory Devine

Heavyweight Hunter

1 Inishowen Clover, Julie Bleakle, Michelle Patterson

2 Trial and Error,

Samuel Workman, Samuel Workman

3 Braeview Codega

Kathryn Knox, Kathryn Knox

Champion: Mastermind

Alison Berry, Alison Berry

Reserve: Inishowen Clover

Julie Bleakley,Michelle Patterson

Irish Draft Ridden

1Derry Cross

Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan

2 Dinstown Cool Customer

Grace Irwin, Nathan McCausland

3 Springvale Greatest Showman

Kathryn Knox, Kathryn Knox

Cob

1 Wee Chief

Elaine Power, Elaine Power

2 Spot of Colour

Ciara Mainwaring, Ciara Mainwaring

Family Pony/Cob

1 Little Miss Bambi May

Sofie Hamilton/ Sofie Hamilton

2 Mindy Bee

Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton

3 Artic Sky

Brooke Doherty, Brooke Doherty

4 Milly

Zoe Mellett, Zoe Mellett

Family Cob/Horse Riders Over 16

1 Wee Chief

Elaine Power, Elaine Power

2 Max

Alyssa Riggio, Alyssa Riggio

3 Daisy May

Caith Smith, Caith Smith

Coloured Ridden

1 Wee Chief

Elaine Power, Elaine Power

2 Mindy Bee

Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton

3 Spot of Colour

Ciara Mainwaring, Ciara Mainwaring

Pony showing results

Lead Rein

Pony

Owner/rider

1 Linksbury Raindrop

Amanda McKay, Mia McKay

2 Brookvale Tommy Tucker

Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh

3 Rhoson Amadeus

Kerstin Chissel, Kjerstin Chisel

4 Polo

Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey

Family Pony Lead rein

1 Brookvale Tommy Tucker

Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh

2 Polo

Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey

3 Curolea Rosi

Grace Currie, Grace Currie

4

First Ridden

1 Bambi

Sofie Hamilton , Sofie Hamilton

2 Princess

Rebecca Shannon, Rebecca Shannon

Mini championship

Linksbury Raindrop

Amanda McKay, Mia McKay

Reserve

Brookvale Tommy Tucker

Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh

Mountain and Moorland

1 Carnakilly Maguire

Lisa Hockley, Lisa Hockley

2 Irishtime Brian

Cherie McHugh, Cherie McHugh

3 Follis Princess

Beth McCartney, Beth McCartney

Working Hunter Ponies

Starter Stakes

1 K and R’s Little Flash

Rebecca Coulter, Rebecca Coulter

Novice Under 143cms

1 Curolea Rosi

Grace Currie, Rebecca Coulter

2 Teddy Boy

Chloe McLaughlin, Chloe McLaughlin

3 Gortmore Prince

Katie Mae McElwee, Katie Mae McElwee

Open under 143cms

1 Irishtown Brian

Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon

2 Mindy Bee

Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton

Novice under 153cms

1 Caracas

Katie Burns, Katie Burns

2 Dark Secret

Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon

3 Mindy Bee

Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton

Open under 153cms

1 Phoenix Delight

Ellen Ward, Ellen Ward

Mountain and Moorland

1 Follis Princess

Beth McCartney, Beth McCartney

2 Carnakilly Maguire

Lisa Hockley, Lisa Hockley

3 Fanad Romeo

Jenny Lindsa, Jenny Lindsay

Champion: Caracas

Katie Burns, Katie Burns

Reserve: Phoenix Delight

Ellen Ward, Ellen Ward

Working Hunter Horses

Performance

1 Dermott

Emma McGowan, Emma McGowan

2 Daisy May

Caitlin Smyt, Caitlin Smyth

3 Ebony

Anna Rainey, Anna Rainey

Novice

1 Ebony

Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy

2 Ben

Chloe Conno, Chloe Connon

3 Dermott

Emma McGowan, Emma McGowan

Pure Bred Irish Draft

1 Kontiki

Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy

2 Carrickview Saratoga

Nikki Nesbitt, Nikki Nesbitt

3 Ebony

Anne Rainey, Anne Rainey

Small Hunter WH

1 Beechburn Lass

Chloe Thompson, Chloe Thompson

2 King Treasure

Lisa King, Lisa King

3 Ebony

Anna Rainey, Anna Rainey

Open WH

1 Bowes Elevator

Nathan McCausland, Nathan McCausland

2 Beechburn Lass

Chloe Thompson, Chloe Thompson

3 Creevagh Sidney

Shane Doyle, Shane Doyle

Champion: Bowes Elevator

Nathan McCausland, Nathan McCausland

Reserve: Kontiki

Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy

Unregistered /Local ShowJumping

Class 1 X Poles

Equal first

Cobby, Aoife Milliken

Sammy, Shaun Farren

Dobby, James Mellett

Puddens, Alice Archibald

Guiness, Caitlin McFadden

Wee Cola, Katie Donnelly

Class 2 50cm

Equal first

Gortmore Prince, Katie-Mae McElwee

Dobby, Zoey Mellett

Sammy, Shaun Farren

Artic Sky, Brooke Doherty

Zeb, Grace Whelan

Guiness, Lucy McLaughlin

Class 3 60cm:

Equal First:

Sammy, Shaun Farren

Class 4. 70cm

Equal First

Blaze, Lucy McVicker

Ellie, Sarah Moore

Rosie, Grace Whelan

Class 5. 80cm

1st Alistair, Katie Long

2nd Brandy, Grace O’Donnell

3rd Bambi, Zara Sharkey

Class 6 90cm.

1st Brandy, Grace O’Donnell

2nd Hold Up Vision, Rory Devine

3rd Bambi, Zara Sharkey

20 July 2019

Horses:

90cms

- Divided between Eavan White’s Carrabeg Liberty (Aoife Carr), Joanne Nevin’s Curraghavarna Bud (Joanne Nevin), Amanda Lynch’s My Velvet Lady (Nicole Lynch).

1m

- Divided between Karl Kee’s Dullerton Gold Girl (Karl Kee), Elizabeth Magee’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Kevin Mackey), Philip G L White’s Kinnego Bay (UR) (Philip G L White), Amanda Lynch’s Otis Van Het Weyenshof (Joshua Lynch), George Newton’s Simply Grey (UR) (George Newton).

1.10m

- 1, Eric Smith’s Reuben James (Katie Simpson); 2, Gareth Douglas’s JJ Macino (Jonathan Smyth); 3, Ian Millar’s Cobra Goddess (Simon Scott); 4, Dermot McAlaney’s Flighty Sally (Dermot McAlaney); 5, Kelly Galbraith’s K G C Maverick (Jonathan Creswell); 6, Helen Pearson - Murray’s I Aint No Lady (Helen Pearson - Murray).

1.10m (Art: 274.5.3)

- 1, Eric Smith’s Reuben James (Katie Simpson); 2, Justine O’Hara’s Vales Pacino Royale (Justine O’Hara); 3, Denise Crawford’s Carrickadawson Womanizer (Erin Crawford); 4, Catherine McLaughlin’s Ballyengland Festival (Catherine McLaughlin); 5, James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell).

1.20m

- 1, Leslie James Goudie’s Luxs Like Candy (Simon Scott); 2, Leslie James Goudie’s Carrickadawson Star (Simon Scott); 3, James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell); 4, Lucy Lamont’s Mellow Gold (Lucy Lamont); 5, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell).

1.30m

- 1, David Finlay’s Fyfin Charlie (Jonathan Smyth)

Ponies:

Newcomers 50cm

- No result for this class.

Newcomers 60cm

- No Result for this Class.

128 85cm Under 10 over 69 points

- 1, Gabriel Tunney’s Crindle Bee Two (Lily Tunney); 2, Lisa Mc Geady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose Mc Geady); 3, Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney); 4, Emma Anderson’s Mountgrove Lady (Halle Anderson).

128 70cm

- Divided between Lisa McGeady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose McGeady), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett).

128 80cm National Pony League (Art. 274.5.1)

- Divided between Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton), Teresa McKenna’s Jacodi’s Anja’s Admiral (Emma Burns), Lisa Mc Geady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose McGeady).

128 90cm Ulster Region Points Cup Rhona Mclaughlin Memorial Cup

- 1, Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton).

138 80cms

- Divided between Beth Parker’s Boston Lady (S J A I) (Bailey Parker), Cheryl Smyth’s Kilnamona McGuigan (Scarlet Thompson).

138 90cm

- Divided between Beth Parker’s Boston Lady (S J A I) (Bailey Parker), Cali O’Donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Calum McVeigh), Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Pamela Lowe’s Roughan Boy (Lucie McIlhatton).

138 1m Ulster Region Points Cup Farming Life Cup

- 1, Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson); 2, Cali O’Donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Calum McVeigh); 3, Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson ); 4, Lorna Moore’s Seapatrick Make A Move (Benjamin Moore).

148 90cm

- Divided between Amanda Lynch’s Derryvane Belle (Billie-Jean Lynch), Brenda Gordon’s Gurteen Molly (Bethany Gordon), Jacqueline Browne’s Hillbillie Rocky (Emily Browne), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh Kelly), Gary Haughey’s Sahara Storm (Dolly) (Ava Haughey).

148 1m

- Divided between Amanda Lynch’s Derryvane Belle (Billie-Jean Lynch), Brenda Gordon’s Gurteen Molly (Bethany Gordon), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh Kelly).

148 1.10m Ulster Region Points Cup Freedom Perpetual Rose Bowl

- 1, Sharon Kelly-Murphy’s Clinton Class (Erin Crawford); 2, Denise Crawford’s Charlton Supreme (Erin Crawford).

148 1.20m

- 1, Denise Crawford’s Charlton Supreme (Erin Crawford).