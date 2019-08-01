Equestrian classes at the County Londonderry Agricultural Show

Yet again the date 20th July clashed with many equestrian events throughout Ulster and further afield.
These included the final of the Irish Horse Board classes in Tattersalls, the National Amateur Championships hosted by the Ulster Region in Cavan, which was disappointing that this would run on the same weekend as an established agricultural show.
Also, the home ponies in Scotland where many fairly local pony competitors were on Irish teams. Other more local events were also held which was disappointing as they took away competitors that would normally have supported the show. All these events meant entries in the show jumping section were lower but this did not affect the standard of jumping with many good competitive classes resulting. The ground due to the rain on Friday night had turned from near perfect to sticky but in spite of this held up well throughout the day.
The organisers are extremely grateful to all those who came to support the show, as it was an uphill task to run this year with many of the usual volunteers employed at the Open Golf Championships.
However, there were still many spectators, not associated with horse owners, watching and being appreciative of what they saw.
Thanks go to all the sponsors, Richmonds, Coleraine, Nu Chic, Limavady, Flair Interiors, North West Farrier Supplies, Brian’s Take Away, Evergreen Lawns, Baileys Horse feeds, Bluegrass Horse Feeds and Roxborough Electrics Ltd, without whom the show could not continue and of course to many equestrian friends who came on board on the day as volunteers from taking entries to picking up poles.
To all the judges, Eimear McMahon, Lisa Mitchell, Mark Johnson, Scotland, who had an extremely long day with all the Hunter classes and then Working Hunter, Marina Wray and to Patrick Traynor, judge for the Family pony and Horse classes, thank you. A special thanks to Lisa Mitchell Talbot, who at the last minute judged the In-Hand Hunter classes and also assisted Mark Johnson with the Ridden Hunters. Competitors who come to the show do like to have their animals ridden in the Hunter classes as a forerunner to the Dublin Show and as well as riding the Hunters as a first for the Show, Mark volunteered as Ride judge for the Working Hunters as well.
To the many judges in the show jumping sections who know their job so well it makes the job of collating everything much easier.
Finally many thanks to Duncan and John McMonagle who will always have the field looking well for the show day.
Results:
One year old likely to make a Hunter
Horse/pony
Owner/handler
1 Demotime, Frankie Kealey, Frankie Kealey
Two year old likely to make a Hunter
1 Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan
2 Summer, Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan
Three year old likely to make a Hunter
1 Lily, John Kilgore, John Kilgore
Champion
Demotime, Frankie Kealey, Frankie Kealey
Reserve
Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan
Coloured Led
1 Domino, Leanne Buchanan, Leanne Buchanan
Horse/pony
Owner/rider
Small Hunter
1 Mastermind, Alison Berry, Alison Berry
2 Braeview Little Lion Man, Corinne Robb, Corinne Robb
3 Cindy Lou, Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan
Lightweight Hunter
1 Ben, Cherie McHugh, Cherie McHugh
2 Penelope Cruise, Rory Devine, Rory Devine
Heavyweight Hunter
1 Inishowen Clover, Julie Bleakle, Michelle Patterson
2 Trial and Error,
Samuel Workman, Samuel Workman
3 Braeview Codega
Kathryn Knox, Kathryn Knox
Champion: Mastermind
Alison Berry, Alison Berry
Reserve: Inishowen Clover
Julie Bleakley,Michelle Patterson
Irish Draft Ridden
1Derry Cross
Aoife Hagan, Aoife Hagan
2 Dinstown Cool Customer
Grace Irwin, Nathan McCausland
3 Springvale Greatest Showman
Kathryn Knox, Kathryn Knox
Cob
1 Wee Chief
Elaine Power, Elaine Power
2 Spot of Colour
Ciara Mainwaring, Ciara Mainwaring
Family Pony/Cob
1 Little Miss Bambi May
Sofie Hamilton/ Sofie Hamilton
2 Mindy Bee
Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton
3 Artic Sky
Brooke Doherty, Brooke Doherty
4 Milly
Zoe Mellett, Zoe Mellett
Family Cob/Horse Riders Over 16
1 Wee Chief
Elaine Power, Elaine Power
2 Max
Alyssa Riggio, Alyssa Riggio
3 Daisy May
Caith Smith, Caith Smith
Coloured Ridden
1 Wee Chief
Elaine Power, Elaine Power
2 Mindy Bee
Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton
3 Spot of Colour
Ciara Mainwaring, Ciara Mainwaring
Pony showing results
Lead Rein
Pony
Owner/rider
1 Linksbury Raindrop
Amanda McKay, Mia McKay
2 Brookvale Tommy Tucker
Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh
3 Rhoson Amadeus
Kerstin Chissel, Kjerstin Chisel
4 Polo
Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey
Family Pony Lead rein
1 Brookvale Tommy Tucker
Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh
2 Polo
Julie Bleakley, Oliver McGlinchey
3 Curolea Rosi
Grace Currie, Grace Currie
4
First Ridden
1 Bambi
Sofie Hamilton , Sofie Hamilton
2 Princess
Rebecca Shannon, Rebecca Shannon
Mini championship
Linksbury Raindrop
Amanda McKay, Mia McKay
Reserve
Brookvale Tommy Tucker
Caoimhe Murtagh, Caoimhe Murtagh
Mountain and Moorland
1 Carnakilly Maguire
Lisa Hockley, Lisa Hockley
2 Irishtime Brian
Cherie McHugh, Cherie McHugh
3 Follis Princess
Beth McCartney, Beth McCartney
Working Hunter Ponies
Starter Stakes
1 K and R’s Little Flash
Rebecca Coulter, Rebecca Coulter
Novice Under 143cms
1 Curolea Rosi
Grace Currie, Rebecca Coulter
2 Teddy Boy
Chloe McLaughlin, Chloe McLaughlin
3 Gortmore Prince
Katie Mae McElwee, Katie Mae McElwee
Open under 143cms
1 Irishtown Brian
Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon
2 Mindy Bee
Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton
Novice under 153cms
1 Caracas
Katie Burns, Katie Burns
2 Dark Secret
Chloe Connon, Chloe Connon
3 Mindy Bee
Zara Hamilton, Zara Hamilton
Open under 153cms
1 Phoenix Delight
Ellen Ward, Ellen Ward
Mountain and Moorland
1 Follis Princess
Beth McCartney, Beth McCartney
2 Carnakilly Maguire
Lisa Hockley, Lisa Hockley
3 Fanad Romeo
Jenny Lindsa, Jenny Lindsay
Champion: Caracas
Katie Burns, Katie Burns
Reserve: Phoenix Delight
Ellen Ward, Ellen Ward
Working Hunter Horses
Performance
1 Dermott
Emma McGowan, Emma McGowan
2 Daisy May
Caitlin Smyt, Caitlin Smyth
3 Ebony
Anna Rainey, Anna Rainey
Novice
1 Ebony
Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy
2 Ben
Chloe Conno, Chloe Connon
3 Dermott
Emma McGowan, Emma McGowan
Pure Bred Irish Draft
1 Kontiki
Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy
2 Carrickview Saratoga
Nikki Nesbitt, Nikki Nesbitt
3 Ebony
Anne Rainey, Anne Rainey
Small Hunter WH
1 Beechburn Lass
Chloe Thompson, Chloe Thompson
2 King Treasure
Lisa King, Lisa King
3 Ebony
Anna Rainey, Anna Rainey
Open WH
1 Bowes Elevator
Nathan McCausland, Nathan McCausland
2 Beechburn Lass
Chloe Thompson, Chloe Thompson
3 Creevagh Sidney
Shane Doyle, Shane Doyle
Champion: Bowes Elevator
Nathan McCausland, Nathan McCausland
Reserve: Kontiki
Tara Murphy, Tara Murphy
Unregistered /Local ShowJumping
Class 1 X Poles
Equal first
Cobby, Aoife Milliken
Sammy, Shaun Farren
Dobby, James Mellett
Puddens, Alice Archibald
Guiness, Caitlin McFadden
Wee Cola, Katie Donnelly
Class 2 50cm
Equal first
Gortmore Prince, Katie-Mae McElwee
Dobby, Zoey Mellett
Sammy, Shaun Farren
Artic Sky, Brooke Doherty
Zeb, Grace Whelan
Guiness, Lucy McLaughlin
Class 3 60cm:
Equal First:
Sammy, Shaun Farren
Class 4. 70cm
Equal First
Blaze, Lucy McVicker
Ellie, Sarah Moore
Rosie, Grace Whelan
Class 5. 80cm
1st Alistair, Katie Long
2nd Brandy, Grace O’Donnell
3rd Bambi, Zara Sharkey
Class 6 90cm.
1st Brandy, Grace O’Donnell
2nd Hold Up Vision, Rory Devine
3rd Bambi, Zara Sharkey
20 July 2019
Horses:
90cms
- Divided between Eavan White’s Carrabeg Liberty (Aoife Carr), Joanne Nevin’s Curraghavarna Bud (Joanne Nevin), Amanda Lynch’s My Velvet Lady (Nicole Lynch).
1m
- Divided between Karl Kee’s Dullerton Gold Girl (Karl Kee), Elizabeth Magee’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Kevin Mackey), Philip G L White’s Kinnego Bay (UR) (Philip G L White), Amanda Lynch’s Otis Van Het Weyenshof (Joshua Lynch), George Newton’s Simply Grey (UR) (George Newton).
1.10m
- 1, Eric Smith’s Reuben James (Katie Simpson); 2, Gareth Douglas’s JJ Macino (Jonathan Smyth); 3, Ian Millar’s Cobra Goddess (Simon Scott); 4, Dermot McAlaney’s Flighty Sally (Dermot McAlaney); 5, Kelly Galbraith’s K G C Maverick (Jonathan Creswell); 6, Helen Pearson - Murray’s I Aint No Lady (Helen Pearson - Murray).
1.10m (Art: 274.5.3)
- 1, Eric Smith’s Reuben James (Katie Simpson); 2, Justine O’Hara’s Vales Pacino Royale (Justine O’Hara); 3, Denise Crawford’s Carrickadawson Womanizer (Erin Crawford); 4, Catherine McLaughlin’s Ballyengland Festival (Catherine McLaughlin); 5, James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell).
1.20m
- 1, Leslie James Goudie’s Luxs Like Candy (Simon Scott); 2, Leslie James Goudie’s Carrickadawson Star (Simon Scott); 3, James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell); 4, Lucy Lamont’s Mellow Gold (Lucy Lamont); 5, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell).
1.30m
- 1, David Finlay’s Fyfin Charlie (Jonathan Smyth)
Ponies:
Newcomers 50cm
- No result for this class.
Newcomers 60cm
- No Result for this Class.
128 85cm Under 10 over 69 points
- 1, Gabriel Tunney’s Crindle Bee Two (Lily Tunney); 2, Lisa Mc Geady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose Mc Geady); 3, Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney); 4, Emma Anderson’s Mountgrove Lady (Halle Anderson).
128 70cm
- Divided between Lisa McGeady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose McGeady), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett).
128 80cm National Pony League (Art. 274.5.1)
- Divided between Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton), Teresa McKenna’s Jacodi’s Anja’s Admiral (Emma Burns), Lisa Mc Geady’s Mirdads Babysitter (Abbie-Rose McGeady).
128 90cm Ulster Region Points Cup Rhona Mclaughlin Memorial Cup
- 1, Orla Diamond’s Diamond’s Sunshine (Eenna Hamilton).
138 80cms
- Divided between Beth Parker’s Boston Lady (S J A I) (Bailey Parker), Cheryl Smyth’s Kilnamona McGuigan (Scarlet Thompson).
138 90cm
- Divided between Beth Parker’s Boston Lady (S J A I) (Bailey Parker), Cali O’Donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Calum McVeigh), Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Pamela Lowe’s Roughan Boy (Lucie McIlhatton).
138 1m Ulster Region Points Cup Farming Life Cup
- 1, Andrew Thompson’s Keogans Boy (Beth Thompson); 2, Cali O’Donnell’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Calum McVeigh); 3, Rachel Pearson’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson ); 4, Lorna Moore’s Seapatrick Make A Move (Benjamin Moore).
148 90cm
- Divided between Amanda Lynch’s Derryvane Belle (Billie-Jean Lynch), Brenda Gordon’s Gurteen Molly (Bethany Gordon), Jacqueline Browne’s Hillbillie Rocky (Emily Browne), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh Kelly), Gary Haughey’s Sahara Storm (Dolly) (Ava Haughey).
148 1m
- Divided between Amanda Lynch’s Derryvane Belle (Billie-Jean Lynch), Brenda Gordon’s Gurteen Molly (Bethany Gordon), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Maebh Kelly).
148 1.10m Ulster Region Points Cup Freedom Perpetual Rose Bowl
- 1, Sharon Kelly-Murphy’s Clinton Class (Erin Crawford); 2, Denise Crawford’s Charlton Supreme (Erin Crawford).
148 1.20m
- 1, Denise Crawford’s Charlton Supreme (Erin Crawford).