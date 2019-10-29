Euromilk Diet Feeders are perfect for NI farmers

Based in Eastern Poland Euromilk is a big player in the European market for diet feeding and manure spreading machinery.

The company was set up in the early 1980s servicing and manufacturing cooling systems.

By the 1990s the production of the Euromilk diet feeders had begun.

The popularity and sales of the brand has grown steadily and it is currently the number one selling diet feeder in Poland.

Selling in over 20 other countries the Euromilk name has become known for its robust construction and impressive mixing ability.

With their very own construction department the build of these machines is first class and constantly being tested to the highest of standards.

Made with high quality S355J2+N steel the durability of these machines is guaranteed.

Rea’s of Finvoy became the main dealer for the Euromilk brand in Ireland importing both the diet feeders and manure spreaders into the country.

Feeders are available from 5m3 up to 32m3 in a range of sizes and configurations to suit any farm building.

Check out the special specification feeder in stock now designed to suit a wide range of feeding set ups and farm buildings.

Ballymoney dairy farmer Andy Hegarty said: “Super feeder, great mixing ability and perfect for our set up.”