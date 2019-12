Ewe lambs selling to £145 at Gortin Mart

Another large entry of sheep on Monday sold to a very strong trade.

Ewe lambs £145, fat lambs £98/27kg, in lamb ewes £215, fat ewes £110 and ewes and lambs £142.

EWE LAMBS

S Rankin £145, £140, £120, £120, £100.

FAT LAMBS

S McMullin £98/27kg, Michael Hamilton £95/27kg, Patrick Connolly £94.50/28kg, Keith McMullin £94/27kg, Peter Kelly £91/28kg, Brian Breen £90/27kg, Patrick McCullagh £90/34kg, Michael Hamilton £89.80/28kg, David Hempton £89.50/26kg, P and M Mullan £89/26kg, Eunan Devine £88.50/27kg, Daniel Sweeney £87.20/27kg, Martin McAnenly £87.20/27kg, B Hopper £87/26kg, Ray Wilson £87/25kg, Gary Watt £87/25kg, Raymond McTeague £86/26kg, B Hopper £86/25kg, Brian Breen £85.50/24kg, M McGurk £85.50/25kg, Michael Fox £85.50/22kg, Gary Watt £85.20/27kg, Albert Breen £85/24kg, Andrew McFarland £84.50/24kg, Martin Devlin £84/24kg, Niall Daly £83/23kg, Michael Mimnagh £82.50/23kg, Francis McDermott £81.80/22kg, John Beattie £81.50/22kg, Patrick McCullagh £81/23kg, Martin Devlin £81/22kg and Michael Fox £80.50/22kg.

INLAMB EWES

S Rankin £215, £200, £170, £170, £170, £160, £150, £150, £100.

FAT EWES

Richard Mowbray £110, D and W Clarke £100, John O’Neill £90, £89.50, £81, £81, Brian Breen £84, Patrick Kelly £80, £80, P and M Mullan £78 and Michael Fox £75.

EWES & LAMBS

Albert Buchanan £142, £140, £140, £135, £125.