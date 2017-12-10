Fane Valley to acquire Stewart Robinson’s

Fane Valley Stores has confirmed that it has entered an agreement to acquire the trading business of Stewart Robinson Ltd, of Broighter Road, Limavady, effective from 22nd January 2018.

Established in 1957 by Tommy Robinson, Keith and Vernon’s father, Stewart Robinson’s is a prominent retailer of fertiliser, agri-chemicals and general agriculture supplies serving a wide catchment area in the North West of the province.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Chief Executive commented:“We are delighted to be acquiring Stewart Robinson’s. Keith and Vernon Robinson have devoted many years to the growth and development of this successful business and we wish them every success as they retire from the sale of farm supplies.

“Over recent years Fane Valley has been gradually extending the footprint of its retail stores business. The acquisition of Stewart Robinson’s will complement our purchase of John Deeny’s near Claudy in August 2017. The extensive yard and warehouse facilities at Limavady will provide an ideal base from which to further enhance our services to the farming community across the North West region.”

Trevor Lockhart continued: “Fane Valley Stores has a tried and tested model of investing in people, premises and products to deliver a comprehensive range of products supported with strong technical advice.

“As part of this strategy we have invested in our own ‘in-house’ agronomy service to support the sales of a wide range of agri-chemicals and fertilisers. The objective of these on-going investments is to deliver even higher standards of customer service and to differentiate ourselves from our competitors in this sector.”

Keith and Vernon Robinson of Stewart Robinson’s commented: “The success of Stewart Robinson’s over the past 60 years would not have been possible without the hard work of our staff and the continued loyalty of our customers.

“We would like to put on record our deep gratitude and appreciation for the support the business has received from the local community. Fane Valley is a trusted, locally owned business with a strong and growing reputation in the supply of a wide range of farm requisites. We wish them every success as they seek to further develop their business.”