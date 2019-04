Fantastic trade for a large entry of cattle at Co-Op

There was a great trade for a large entry of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Co-Op.

100 dropped calves were probably the dearest this spring. £500 was paid for a three month old Sh bull from Carnacally. £480 for a Blue bull from Kilcoo. £455 and £405 for two FCK bulls from Annalong and a four week old heifer calf reached £420 from Seafin. 139 weanlings sold to 275p/k for a 216k Lim male at £595. A further two Blue males at 260p/k for 308k @ £800. Fat cows sold to £945 for a 638k Sim from Kilkeel. Store heifers sold to £1000 from Derryogue. Bullocks were a flying trade with a Dromore farmer selling 25 to £1200 for a 680k Lim. A Ballyward farmer reached 232.4p/k for a 340k Lim at £790. Over 50 friesian bullocks sold in a terrific trade. A top of £910 was paid for a 588k lot from Dromore.

DROPPED CALVES: Corbally farmer SHB bull £500. Kilcoo farmer BB bull £480. Annalong farmer FCK bull £455 and £405. Seafin farmer £420. Hillsborough farmer BB bulls and heifers £390, £380, £375, £365, £280, £275 and £265. Donacloney farmer £370. Castlevennon farmer £370. Dechomet farmer Angus female, £350. Cascum farmer BB heifers £325 and £290. Donaghcloney farmer BB female £290.

139 WEANLINGS: Lenaderg farmer 216k at £595 or 275.5p/k, 228k at £580 or 254.4p/k, 298k at £715 or240p/k, 290k at £685 or 236p/k. Hilltown farmer 308k at £780 or 253p/k. Gilford farmer 264k at £655 or 248p/k. Lisduff farmer 308k at £800 or 260p/k. Banbridge farmer 308k at £800 or 260p/k, 282k at £750 or 266p/k, 298k at £730 or 245p/k. Dromore farmer 286k at £690 or 241p/k. Annaclone farmer 342k at £800 or 240p/k and 310k at £725 or 240p/k. Ballyward farmer 472k at £940, 416k at £920. Kilcoo farmer 366k at £810. Ballyroney farmer 334k at £750.

HEIFERS: Derryogue farmer 536k at £1000. Ballinran farmer 544k at £930, 446k at £800, 424k at £730. Hillsborough farmer 14 Lims 440k at £825, 392k at £760, 384k at £710, 378k at £685, 372k at £690, 410k at £700. Kilkeel farmer 306k at £550. Castlevennon farmer 464k at £900.

BULLOCKS: Castlewellan farmer 562k at £1070, 502k at £1005. Hillsborough farmer 446k at £900, 438k at £900, 404k at £870, 406k at £840, 460k at £805, 372k at £690. Ballyward farmer 340k at £790, 312k at £655.

OVER 50 FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 546k at £940, 528k at £895, 542k at £900, 550k at £825, 506k at £800, 574k at £875, 619k at £690, 576k at £840, 574k at £875, 522k at £760, 520k at £760, 420k at £620, 432k at £625, 380k at £580, 359k at £570, 349k at £510.