Farm innovation visit details

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging members to take part in the farm innovation visit, ‘innovations in reducing antibiotic use in rearing dairy bred calves for beef production.’

This farm innovation visit is to the Netherlands, from Tuesday 28th January to Thursday 30th January 2020.

It will include a visit to the veterinary practice, Trouw Nutrition’s calf rearing research centre, and a number of commercial calf rearing units.

Natasha Ferguson, CAFRE beef technologist, and Ciaran Hamill, CAFRE senior beef and sheep adviser, will lead those on the trip.

The application period runs until Monday 6th January 2020.

The application form and terms and conditions, can be accessed at the following link, https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/daera-cafre/fivs-amr-application-form.