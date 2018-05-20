Farmers – look out for all-round visibility

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is reminding farmers about the importance of good all-round visibility when operating farm machinery.

Accidents can be avoided by putting in place simple safety measures - even if it is just making sure tractor mirrors and windows are clean.

The following safety tips will help keep you and others safe on the farm.

HSENI’s vehicle visibility tips

l make sure mirrors or cameras are fitted to the vehicle.

l keep all mirrors and windows clean and make sure you check all round before carrying out any manoeuvre.

l adjust all mirrors properly to help eliminate blind spots - before moving the vehicle.

l replace all mirrors and windows that are broken, or have cracks that may impair vision.

l fit cameras to the back of telescopic handlers.

l check that all cameras (if fitted) are clean and fully functional on tractors and telescopic handlers.

Remember – it is particularly difficult for operators of large machinery to see children. Children should be kept away from moving machinery to avoid a tragedy.

For more information about farming health and safety issues please contact the HSENI helpline on 0800 0320 121 or visit: www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafety