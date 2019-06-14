Farmers urged to complete 2019 agri census

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that compiling data for the 2019 Agricultural Census is now underway.

Data collated in the Agricultural Census assists DAERA in policy decision making, research, business planning and measuring the success of previous policies. Outputs include time series data and frequency distributions. Results are presented at regional and sub-regional level.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The Agricultural Census is an important source of data that enables the Department to plan ahead and make important policy decisions to benefit farmers and rural communities.

“I would encourage farm businesses to complete the Agricultural Census, and preferably via our online services portal. It is more cost effective and has built in validation checks, it is also better for the environment, reduces paper and transport costs.”

If you wish to complete the census online, you can do so via the DAERA Online Services Portal at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services

Anyone requiring access to DAERA Online Services, should contact their local DAERA Direct Office on 0300 200 7848 or 0300 200 7840.

In order to submit a census data online you must first have a nidirect or Government Gateway account. Further help about either account is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/how-access-daera-online-services-nidirect-individual-farmer-only or: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/how-access-daera-online-services-government-gateway