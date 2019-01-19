Farmgate prices must reflect improved dairy market conditions

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has said that farmgate milk prices must fully reflect improved market conditions.

Mr Nicholson said: “The sale of 80,424.05 tonnes of skimmed milk powder (SMP) in the most recent tender sale means that the vast bulk (95%) of the 380,000 tonnes of SMP removed from the market by the European Commission since 2015 has now been sold out of intervention.

“The return of SMP intervention stocks to the market and removal of this overhang reflects improved market sentiment and conditions.

“It is important that this upbeat market outlook is fully reflected in dairy farmers’ farmgate milk prices.”