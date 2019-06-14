Fat cows sell from €810 to €1,645 per head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good demand for all sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 10 with a near full clearance.
Lambs sold at:
€90 to €100 for 36-40kgs.
€100 to €110 for 40-43kgs.
€110 to €115 for 43-46kgs.
€115 to €121 for 46-50kgs.
Top price: 48kgs sold for €130.
Fat ewes sold from €70 to €135.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €248.
There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 13.
Quality stock and forward stores were in demand.
Plenty of grass saw farmers anxious to purchase stock and in-spec stores were most in demand.
Bullocks/bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €810/head to €1,645/head.
Top class bulls/bullocks - €630 to €860 over.
Beef heifers - €500 to €840 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €600 over.
Dry cows - €810 to €1,645 each.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.