Fat cows sell from €810 to €1,645 per head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good demand for all sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 10 with a near full clearance.

Lambs sold at:

€90 to €100 for 36-40kgs.

€100 to €110 for 40-43kgs.

€110 to €115 for 43-46kgs.

€115 to €121 for 46-50kgs.

Top price: 48kgs sold for €130.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €135.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €248.

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 13.

Quality stock and forward stores were in demand.

Plenty of grass saw farmers anxious to purchase stock and in-spec stores were most in demand.

Bullocks/bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €810/head to €1,645/head.

Top class bulls/bullocks - €630 to €860 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €840 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €600 over.

Dry cows - €810 to €1,645 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.