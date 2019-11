Fat cows sell to £1,040 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 82 head, last Monday night met with a very sharp trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,010, heifers sold to £980 and fat cows sold to £1,040.

STEERS

Armoy producer, Limousin, 390kgs £790, 450kgs £900. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £905. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £950, 500kgs £965, 580kgs £1,010, 500kgs £960. Armoy producer, Shorthorn, 380kgs £735, 420kgs £815, 390kgs £770. Ballycastle producer, Fleckvieh, 570kgs £1,030, 600kgs £1,080, 500kgs £940. Ballycastle producer, Fres, 335kgs £580, 330kgs £580. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 530kgs £870.

HEIFERS

Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 400kgs £825, 440kgs £825. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 490kgs £980, 380kgs £740. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £940, 5, £830. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 435kgs £840. Armoy producer, Limousin, 460kgs £780. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 305kgs £550, 360kgs £615.

FAT COWS

Ballymoney producer, Fleckvieh, 670kgs £1,040. Ballymoney producer, Shorthorn, 730kgs £960. Ballymoney producer, Friesian, 640kgs £790. Cloughmills producer, Charolais, 800kgs £720. Ballycastle producer, Simmental, 520kgs £500. Armoy producer, Armoy, Fleckvieh, 730kgs £975.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.