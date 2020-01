Fat ewes sell to £119 and fat lambs to £98 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, January 18 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £98.00, fat ewes to £119.00 and light weight lambs to £5.30ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Ballynahinch farmer 30kg £98.00, Downpatrick farmer 28kg £97.50, Dromara farmer 25kg £97.50, Killinchy farmer 26kg £97.50 twice, Saintfield farmer 26kg £97.50, Castlewellan farmer 25kg £97.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg £96.50 and 22kg £92.00, Castlewellan farmer 25kg £96.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 25kg £96.00, Newry farmer 26kg £95.00, Ballygalum farmer 26kg £95.00, Hillsborough farmer 23kg £95.00 twice, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £92.00, Ballycruttle farmer 23kg £92.00, Lissiod farmer 22kg £91.00, Ballyward farmer 24kg £91.00, Aughlisnafin farmer 24kg £91.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £90.00 and Castlewellan farmer 24kg £90.00.

FAT EWES

Downpatrick farmer £119.00, Downpatrick farmer £117.50 and £92.00 and £90.00, Hillsborough farmer £116.00 and £90.00 and £89.00, Dromara farmer £103.00, Castlewellan farmer £102.00 and £94.00, Killinchy farmer £100.00, Ballynahinch farmer £100.00, Portaferry farmer £98.00, Seaforde farmer £95.00 and Buckshead farmer £85.00.