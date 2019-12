Fat ewes selling to £100 at Armoy Mart

A smaller offering of 742 head last Wednesday night saw fat lambs selling to £94.00.

Fat ewes selling to £100, store lambs were in great demand making up to £81.00.

FAT LAMBS

F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £94.00. P McAuley, Carnlough, 24kgs £87.00. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 26kgs £88.00. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, 27kgs £88.00. D McFadden, Stranocum, 23kgs £87.00. A Pollock, Coleraine, 26kgs £86.00. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 22kgs £84.80. J Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £84.50. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £87.00. P McCarry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £83.00. A Pollock, Coleraine, 24kgs £86.00.

FAT EWES

R McConaghy, Ballymoney, 4 Texel, £100. C Blair, Armoy, Ballymoney, 2 Dorsets, £94.00. K Laverty, Randalstown, 1 Dorset, £93.00. A Murphy, Cushendun, 2 Blackface £81.00. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 1 Suffolk, £94.00, 4 Texel, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

E McAlister, Glenariffe, 7 crossbreds £81.00. Coleraine Farmer, 6 Texel, £80.00. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 5 Texel, £72.50. J Stevenson, Armoy, 14 Texel, £69.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 26 Suffolk, £61.50. E McKeown, 5 Texel, £65.00. J McCafferty, Larne, 23 Texel, £74.00. J Stevenson, Armoy, 10 Texel, £66.00. T Rainey, Maghera, 11 crossbreds £68.00. J Boyd, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £65.50. A Hanna, Armoy, 25, Blackface, £72.00.

A merry Christmas to all Armoy Mart customers.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.