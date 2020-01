Fat ewes selling to £125 at Armoy Mart

A grand turnout of sheep met with a fine trade in all sections.

Fat hoggets sold to £105 and fat ewes to £125 with just over 700 head on offer.

LEADING PRICES

Sam Thompson, Ballymoney, 30kgs £103. M Watt, Loughguile, 25kgs £102. Philip McAlister, Bushmills, 30kgs £101.50. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs £101. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 30kgs £101. Clough producer, 26kgs £100. P J O’Neill, Cushendun, 27kgs £100. Caithair Martin, Ballymoney, 26kgs £100. Andrew Jamison, Ballymoney, 25kgs £100. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 27kgs £100. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 26kgs £99.00. Brian McAllister, Dervock, 24kgs £98.00. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 30kgs £99.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, 30kgs £99.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £99.50. Geo Steele, Bushmills, 30kgs £97.00. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs b/f, £92.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £99.00. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 24kgs £96.20. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 26kgs £99.00. A McQuillan, Cushendun, 25kgs £97.00.

LIGHT LAMBS

Chris McKiernan, Dervock, 22kgs £91.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs £90.00. Andrew Jamison, Ballymoney, 21kgs £85.00. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 21kgs £85.00. Chris McKiernan, Dervock, 19kgs £82.50. W Murdock, Ballymoney, 22kgs £90.00. A Murphy, Cushendun, 21kgs £87.00.

FAT EWES

Alex McAllister, Armoy, 4 crossbreds £125. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 7 crossbreds £125. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 1 Char, £95.00. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 1, £120, 5, £101. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 3 Texel, £91.00. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 5 Tex, £90.00. E McCarry, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £90.00. Brian McAllister, Dervock, 4 crossbreds £90.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.