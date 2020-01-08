Fleshed beef bred cows sell to £1345 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 145 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 sold in a noticeably firmer trade for all classes.

Fleshed beef bred cows sold from £135 to 161 per 100 kilos for 668k Limousin at £1075 from a Richhill farmer followed by £156 per 100 kilos for 860k Charolais at £1345 for an Armagh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £108 to £117 per 100 kilos for 750k at £875 from a Belfast farmer followed by £116 per 100 kilos for 580k £675 from a Caledon producer.

Second quality Friesians sold steadily from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest quality from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 668k £1075 £161.00; Armagh farmer 862k £1345 £156.00; Keady farmer 664k £1025 £154.00; Banbridge farmer 776k £1165 £150.00; Armagh farmer 798k £1195 £150.00 and Portadown farmer 734k £985 £134.00.

Friesian cull cows

Belfast farmer 750k £875 £117.00; Caledon farmer 582k £675 £116.00; Armagh farmer 742k £855 £115.00; Dungannon farmer 598k £685 £115.00; Nutts Corner farmer 754k £855 £113.00; Bessbrook farmer 700k £785 £112.00; Aghalee farmer 790k £885 £112.00 and Mayobridge farmer 720k £805 £112.00.

CALVES

The 110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £355 with a top of £430 for a five week old Char from a Nutts Corner farmer followed by £355 for a Hereford calf from an Armagh producer.

Heifer calves sold from £190 to £300 for a five week old Charolais from a Nutts Corner.

Bull calves

Charolais £430; Hereford £355; Belgian Blue £335; Limousin £315; Hereford £305; Limousin £300; Fleckvieh £295 and Belgian Blue £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £300; Hereford £270; Belgian Blue £265; Aberdeen Angus £255; Charolais £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Aberdeen Angus £220.