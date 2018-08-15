Food courses are first choice for school leavers

If you are getting your results over the next few days and thinking about your future, this is the perfect time to check out what Loughry Campus, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, has to offer at its careers advice evening on Thursday 23 August at 7.00pm.

The careers advice evening is a great opportunity to find out more about Loughry’s courses and to see where your GCSE and A-Level results could take you.

Time and time again, Loughry Campus has proven itself as a route to a very successful career in food. Its students get some nice surprises along the way too, for example low course tuition fees, affordable accommodation, first class teaching facilities and an excellent range of local and global career opportunities.

In extending an invitation to the careers advice evening, Derek McDowell, Head of Food Technology Education said: “The Northern Ireland food and drink industry is a vibrant, progressive sector. It is our largest manufacturing sector and its continual growth needs creative, motivated and talented graduates who can deliver success. Loughry graduates are in high demand, largely due to the practical nature of our courses and the fact they are taught in world class facilities – right on your doorstep.”

Loughry offers courses in food technology, food, nutrition and health, food business management, food design and nutrition, and in business for agriculture, food and rural enterprise.

The courses are offered on a full and part-time basis and are available at a range of levels from National Diploma, suitable for students with GCSEs to BSc (Hons) and Masters Degrees with a clear progression route along the way.

If you want to find out more about where your results could take you, come along to the evening event starting at 7.00pm on Thursday 23 August and talk to the Food Education Team.

For more information on any of the courses or facilities, freephone 0800 0284291 or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk.