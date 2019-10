Friesian cows sold from £60 to £100 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw quality stock selling well, plainer stock were more difficult to off load.

Bullock and bull prices: A Fintona farmer 650kgs £1160, 670kgs £1155, 635kgs £1100, 605kgs £1040. G Rutledge, Omagh 615kgs £1120, 565kgs £1085, 550kgs £975. L Kelly, Strabane 555kgs £1110; I Hempton, Gortin 665kgs £1090, 610kgs £975; D J Thompson, Castlederg 655kgs £1060, 625kgs £1000, 545kgs £950. R Hill, Newtownstewart 590kgs £1075, 540kgs £950; M Thornton, Enniskillen 525kgs £865. A McConnell, Gortin 445kgs £795.

Heifer prices: J O'Neill, Claudy 600kgs £1135, 655kgs £1015, 595kgs £1000. I Hempton, Gortin 685kgs £1130 and £1000, 675kgs £1070, 605kgs £1030, 560kgs £950, 540kgs £870. Mark Marlow, Omagh 600kgs £1085; R H Kee, Douglas Bridge 570kgs £1065, 565kgs £1020, 555kgs £990, 625kgs £985. D J Thompson, Castlederg 645kgs £1020. D J Monteith, Castlederg 615kgs £985; M Coyle, Strabane 560kgs £915, 540kgs £900. F McCrossan, Drumquin 475kgs £900; T Semple, Castlederg 505kgs £890, 520kgs £825, 460kgs £775; a Local farmer 480kgs £850, 550kgs £850.

Fat cows: W T R Crawford, Droit 515kgs £200, 590kgs £143; Ms S Miller, Newtownstewart 670kgs £164, 725kgs £155, 760kgs £141, 745kgs £140; N Kee, Douglas Bridge 780kgs £141. S Robinson, Reaghan 745 kgs £142, 695kgs £146, 600kgs £150; A O'Carolan, Castlederg 635kgs £126, 815kgs £115. F McCrossan, Drumquin 620kgs £119, 530kgs £115; R Pollock, Castlederg 660kgs £115; L Kelly Strabane, 615kgs £110. L Kelly, Strabane 615kgs £110.

Friesian cows sold from £60 to £100.

Sheep sale: Lamb prices; Richard Grant 22.5kgs £78; 24.4kgs £72; R Scott 24.2kgs £74; R Allison 24.4kgs £74; F McKenna 27.5kgs £74; K McNamee 24.2kgs £73; Ian Perry 26kgs £73; F McKenna 26.5kgs £72.50; S Brogan 26.4kgs £72; R J Lecky 25.5kgs £71; G McCrea 23kgs £71; A Patrick 25kgs £70; Jonathan Scott 23.8kgs £70; F Hasson 24.1kgs £70; T Robb 25kgs £70 and E O'Hagan 23.4kgs £69.

Fat ewes sold from £42 to £78.