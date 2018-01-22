Fundraiser planned for NI Air Ambulance

The Greenmount Association is holding its annual charity fundraising event on Saturday 3rd February 2018 in the Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.

The “Magic Fiddler at the Bann” event will commence at 7.30pm and will raise much needed monies for the Air Ambulance Service in Northern Ireland.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by the renowned and highly talented duo of Fiddler Adam and Magician Rodd Hogg. The night’s entertainment will also include a Steak BBQ and desserts which will be prepared by Jane’s Kitchen catering company and music, courtesy of the ever popular DJ, Darren Cumberland. There are a number of fundraising activities organised for throughout the evening including a raffle.

Air Ambulance NI is your local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland together with its partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the Province, operating seven days a week on a twelve hour shift during daylight hours. A Rapid Response Vehicle is also based with the helicopter which can be used for more local calls and if, for whatever reason, the helicopter is unable to fly. The helicopter can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2m each year to maintain this service so public donations are crucial.

Tickets for the event cost £25 per person and can be booked by contacting Greenmount Campus on 028 9442 6700. This is anticipated to be a popular event and early booking is advisable.