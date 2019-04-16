GDT event up by 0.5%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 234 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.5%.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 4.2%, average price US$6,126/MT
Butter index up 3.5%, average price US$5,544/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,319/MT
LAC index down 3.4%, average price US$912/MT
RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,460/MT
SMP index up 0.2%, average price US$2,462/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index down 0.7%, average price US$3,269/MT