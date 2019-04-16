GDT event up by 0.5%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 234 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 0.5%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 4.2%, average price US$6,126/MT

Butter index up 3.5%, average price US$5,544/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,319/MT

LAC index down 3.4%, average price US$912/MT

RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,460/MT

SMP index up 0.2%, average price US$2,462/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 0.7%, average price US$3,269/MT