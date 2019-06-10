Glasson herd scoops Co Armagh double

Simon and Philip Haffey, owners of the Glasson Holstein herd, won the Dairy Inter Breed Championship at Armagh Show 2019 with their elite third calver Glasson Goldfish Form Erle.
This was the second week in a row in which they had topped the bill at a Co Armagh event, having secured the Supreme Cattle championship at Lurgan Show the previous Saturday with the same animal.
Erle is a granddaughter of Field of Dreams Formation Erle EX95, which had previously held the top price paid for a Holstein cow of £75,000.
The Glasson cow calved in February 2019 and is currently giving 46L of milk per day at 4.55% butterfat and 3.55% protein.
“She is a tremendously well-bred animal,” Simon Haffey confirmed.
“Our plan is to take embryos from her later in the year.”
There was a tremendous turnout of dairy stock, across the board, at this year’s Armagh Show. The same could also be said for the number of visitors coming through the gates of Gosford Forest park, the now traditional venue of the event.
Frequent heavy showers failed to dampen the enthusiasm and enjoyment of everyone taking part in what has now become a blue-ribbon event in the Co Armagh calendar.
Meanwhile, in the beef cattle rings, the Matchett family, from the Birches in North Co Armagh, were having an equally successive day. Their two-year old Charolais heifer Summervilla Niki won the Beef Inter Breed Championship. She beat off the stiff opposition posed by the majestic Limousin bull, shown by the Crawford family form Co Fermanagh.
Niki was bred by Co Roscommon breeder Ciaran O’Donnell.
“She is confirmed in calf to Allenford Vagabond,” Gail Matchett explained.
“He is quite an old bull now but is an extremely easy calving sire. We currently have six pedigree Charolais females in the herd. We plan to grow this number for the future.”
This year’s Armagh Show was also marked by the confirmation from the PSNI that rural crime has reduced significantly across Northern Ireland. Inspector Kieran Quinn, who is based in Armagh City, attended the event.
He said: “Rural crime figures have fallen by 48% over the past number of years.
“This is a very encouraging figure and reflects the efforts farmers are taking to prevent crimes from taking place in the first place.”
“He added: “There are 300 PSNI officers operating in the Banbridge, Armagh, and Craigavon areas. Our primary role is to advise farmers on how to prevent crime taking place in the first instance. The theft of a tractor, for example, is a major blow to any farming business.
“In the event of a farm or rural crime being reported, we plan to have officers on the scene within minutes. But, of course, we must operate a priority response service at all times.”
Quinn said that farmers can take a number of steps to minimise the threat of theft. These include the proper lighting of farm years at night, keeping all relevant buildings securely locked at all times and security marking all machinery items.
Armagh Show results 2019
DAIRY Inter – Breed classes
Dairy Inter Breed Champion: S & P Haffey
Reserve: Annaghmore Holsteins
Mason’s Animal Feeds Star of the future class: 1st A Mitchell; 2nd J Morton
Cow in Milk: 1st S & P Haffey; 2nd G & J Booth
Dairy Heifer in Calf: 1st J Berry; 2nd J Brown
Dairy Heifer in Milk: 1st Annaghmore Holsteins; 2nd I & A Henning
Maiden Heifer: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd S & P Haffey
Junior dairy showing class: 1st L Haffey; 2nd A Mitchell
Pairs’ Class: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd J Morton
NISA qualifiers: 1 Annaghmore Holsteins; 2 S & P Haffey
Holstein classes
Champion: S & P Haffey
Reserve: Annaghmore Holsteins
Calf class: 1st J Morton; 2nd A Mitchell
Maiden heifer class: 1st R & S Shanks; 2nd T Brown
Heifer in calf class: 1st T Brown; 2nd J Berry
Heifer in milk class: 1st Annaghnore Holsteins; 2nd I & A Henning
Cow in milk class: 1st S & P Haffey; 2nd G & J Booth
Other Dairy Breed classes:
Heifer calf class: 1st J Milligan; 2nd J Milligan
BEEF CLASSES
Inter-Breed Champion: Matchett family
Reserve: Crawford family
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: F Davidson
Reserve: Johnston & Mills
Junior bull class: 1st F Davidson; 2nd Johnston & Mills
Senior heifer class: 1st F Troughton
Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd Johnston & Mills
Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Troughton
Hereford classes
Champion: J Graham
Reserve: M Murdock
Cow class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd N Shaw
Senior heifer class; 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham
Junior heifer class: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham
Heifer calf class; 1st N Shaw
Senior bull class: 1st S Baxter; 2nd T Morton
Yearling bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd K Greenaway
Bull calf class; 1st J Graham; 2nd N Shaw
Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: R & F McKeown
Reserve: D D McDowell
Bull class: 1st K Baxter; 2nd D D McDowell
Heifer in calf class; 1st R & F McKeown
Junior heifer calf class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Peters
Calf class: 1st D D McDowell
Salers’ classes
Champion: B & P O’Kane
Reserve: P J Maginn & Sons
Bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons
Senior heifer class; 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Junior heifer class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons
Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: M Bradley
Bull class: 1st Moneyscalp Blondes; 2nd Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms;
Heifer class: 1st M Bradley; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes
Calf class: 1st: Johnston Farms; 2nd: Johnston Farms
Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes
Charolais classes
Champion: Matchett family
Reserve: J R Paynter
Senior bull class
1st: Matchett family
Junior bull class: 1st Watson family
Cow class: 1st Matchett family
Heifer born in 2017: 1st Matchett family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Heifer born in 2018: 1st J R Paynter
Calf class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd Watson family
Pairs’ class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly
Limousin classes
Champion: Crawford Bros
Reserve: J Alexander
Senior bull class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd J Alexander
Junior bull class: 1st P McDonald; 2nd J McParland
Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros
Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Junior heifer class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd P McDonald
Calf class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd Crawford Bros
Pairs class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd Crawford Bros
Simmental classes
Champion: J N Glasgow
Reserve: WD & JD Hazelton
Cow class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd S O’Neill
Heifer class: 1st A Wilson; 2nd J Stinson
Bull class: 1st J N Glasgow; 2nd J N Glasgow
Calf class: 1st S O Neill; 2nd WD & JD Hazelton
Pairs’ class: 1st J Stinson; 2nd J N Glasgow
Any Other Pedigree Breed classes
Champion: J Boyd
Reserve: K Dodds
Bull class: 1st J Boyd; 2nd J Boyd
Heifer class: 1st K Dodds; 2nd R Lavery
Commercial Beef Classes
Champion: R Miller
Reserve: R Miller
Male beef calf class: 1st R Miller
Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd K Reavey
Beef heifer class: 1st K Tumelty
Pairs’ class: 1st C & D McKee; 2nd C & D McKee
NISA Junior Bull qualifier: 1 N Glasgow; 2 P McDonald
Sheep Classes
NISA Sheep qualifiers: 1 C & A Richardson; 2 J Bell
Continental Sheep Final Qualifiers: 1 B Hanthorn; 2 J Bell
Inter-Breed Group Champion: S & W Tait
Reserve: J Bell
Pair of Ewe Lambs Champion: S & W Tait
Reserve: C & A Richardson
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S Doyle
Reserve: A & V McFadden
Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J Wells
Ewe class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd S Doyle
Shearling ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd A & V McFadden
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd S Doyle
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd S Doyle
Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy
Pair of Shearling Ewes class: 1st: P Lawson; 2nd: S Doyle
Pair of lambs class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy
Novice class: 1st C Todd; 2nd R Wilson
Charollias Classes
Champion: J Bell
Reserve: J Bell
Group of three class: 1st J Bell; 2nd R McBratney
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Bell; 2nd D Cromie
Ram lamb class: 1st D Cromie; 2nd J Waddell
Ram class: 1st J Bell
Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Bell
Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Cydectin Young Handlers’ Class: 1st J Anthrone; 2nd J Wells
Armagh Show young handlers’ class: 1st J Wells; 2nd G Hanthorn
Butchers’ Lambs class: 1st S Flanagan; 2nd S Flanagan
Dorset classes
Champion: E McClure
Reserve: T Wright
Group of three class: 1st T Wright; 2nd S Reaney
Pairs’ class: 1st T Wright; 2nd S Reaney
Ewe lamb class: 1st EMcClure; 2nd S Reaney
Ram lamb class: 1st T Wright; 2nd E McClure
Shearling ewe class: 1st T Wright; 2nd B Lamb
Ewe Class: 1st E McClure; 2nd T Wright
Ram class: 1st T Wright; 2nd E McClure
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: A & J Carson
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Ram lamb class; 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe lamb class; 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd C & A Richardson
Shearling ram class: 1st A & J Carson
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Pairs’ class: 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd A & J Carson
Crossbred lamb class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd S Flanagan
Young handlers’ class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd Allen & Shortt
Ile de France classes
Champion: D Dalzell
Reserve: D Mulligan
Group of three class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd Garveway
Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan
Ram class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd Garveway
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Dalzell: 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe class: 1st Garveway; 2nd D Mulligan
Any Other Pedigree Sheep Breed
Champion: J Redmond
Reserve: C & A Richardson
Ram class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd V Higgins
Ewe – any age: 1st J Redmond; 2nd E Allen
Ram lamb class: 1st V Higgins; 2nd C & A Richardson
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd J Redmond
Pairs’ class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd C & A Richardson
Rare Breeds’ classes
Ram class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st R McBratney; 2nd P Kelly
Texel sheep classes
Champion: B Hanthorne
Reserve: J Moses
Ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J Trimble
Shearling ewe class: 1st B Hanthorne; 2nd J Moses
Shearling ram classes: 1st O Donohoe
Ram lamb class: 1st O Donohoe; 2nd B Hanthorne
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J Moses
Group of three class: 1st J Moses; 2nd B Hanthorne
Gimmer class: 1st B Hanthorne; 2nd J Moses
Jacob Sheep classes
Champion: James McGrath
Reserve: G Freeburn
Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath
Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd A Hamilton
Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family
Shearling ram class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd G Freeburn
Ram lamb class: 1st M Rea; 2nd Colhoun family
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd Colhoun family
Pairs’ class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd G Freeburn
Group of three class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd A Hamilton
Suffolk classes
Champion: D Taylor
Reserve: W Tait
Ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M Priestly
Two shear ram class: 1st W Tait; 2nd W Tait
Shearling ram class: 1st W Tait; 2nd J Watson
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M Preistly
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Ford; 2nd L Liggett
Ram lamb class: 1st S Suffern; 2nd M Preistly
Pairs’ class: 1st M Priestly; 2nd W Tait
Group of three class: 1st W Tait; 2nd M Preistly
Goat classes
Best in Show: M Murphy
Reserve: M Murphy
Pygmy Goats
Champion: R Colvin
Reserve: R Colvin
Pig classes
Champion: S Radcliffe
Reserve: E Gregg