Good quality beef cows sell to £1335 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 12th November sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef cows sold from 130p to 162p per kilo for 820k Belgian Blue at £1335 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by a 700k Limousin at £1055 (150p/k) from a Whitecross farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £115 per 100 kgs for 818k at £925 from a Stewartstown farmer followed by £110 per 100k for 796k for £875 from a Middletown farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £80 to £90 per 100kgs.

A large entry of 200 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £345 paid for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £280 with a top of £400 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Friesian bull calves sold to £140 with the main demand from £40 to £70 each.

CULL COWS

Kilkeel producer 822k £1335 162p/k; Whitecross producer 704k £1055 150p/k; Armagh producer 664k £975 147p/k; Dungannon producer 666k £975 146p/k; Armagh producer 762k £1105 145p/k; Middletown producer 804k £1135 141p/k and Collone producer 904k £1235 137p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Stewartstown producer 818k £925 113p/k; Armagh producer 796k £875 110p/k; Armagh producer 650k £705 108p/k; Whitecross producer 604k £625 104p/k; Stewartstown producer 740k £765 103p/k; Kilkeel producer 604k £615 102p/k; Keady producer 640k £645 100p/k and Whitecross producer 724k £695 96p/k.

BULL CALVES

Aberdeen Angus £345, Belgian Blue £345, Belgian Blue £330, Aberdeen Angus £330, £310 Hereford, Belgian Blue £300, £270 Belgian Blue and £265 Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

Belgian Blue £400, Belgian Blue £270, Belgian Blue £260, Belgian Blue £250, Belgian Blue £240, Aberdeen Angus £240, Aberdeen Angus £225 and Belgian Blue £220.