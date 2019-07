Gortin Mart: Fat ewes selling £143

An excellent trade throughout this week.

Fat lambs selling to £93.20 on Monday.

Fat ewes selling £143.

FAT LAMBS

Gary McDonald £93.20/29kg, James Mullin £91.50/25kg, Peter Devine £87.50/28kg, William Kealey £87.50/25kg, Henry Sinnamon £86/24kg, Joseph Kerlin £85/22kg, John McQuaid £85/25kg, Blanche Nethery £84.50/23kg, Glenn Calvert £83.50/24kg, Seamus McBride £83.50/22kg, Philip McNamee £83.50/23kg, John Beattie £83/23kg, Elaine and Patrick Mullin £83/23kg, Gary McDonald £82.50/25kg, Andrew Baxter £82.50/25kg, Brian Wilkinson £82.20/23kg, Nuala and Raymond Thom £82/22kg, Elsie McVeigh £81.50/22kg, James O'Hagan £81.50/23kg, Ronald Scott £81.50/22kg, Odhran Coyle £81.20/23kg, Peter Keenan £81.20/22kg, Aubrey Hawkes £81/23kg, Seamus McBride £81/22kg, L Donnell £81/24kg, Andrew Fleming £81/23kg, John Young £80.50/22kg, Peter Devine £80.50/3kg, John Young £80.50/22kg, Richard Pattison £80/22kg, David Love £80/22kg, Mark Armstrong £80/23kg and Stanley Hopper £79.50/22kg.

FAT EWES

Brian Dooher £143, Seamus McBride £119, Blanche Nethery £113, A Ferfuson £112, Brian Williamson £104, Brian Dooher £104, Mark Armstrong £101, Michael Mimnagh £98, Samuel Gallagher £97, David Hall £96, C Armstrong £95, Elsie McVeigh £94, Gerard Doherty £94, Aidan Morris £94, Austin Duncan £94, Norman McKernan £92, R Crawford £92, James O'Hagan £92, Seamus Bradley £91, Gary McDonald £91, Francis McBride £90, David Love £90, William Crawford £89, Philip McNamee £87 and Isaac Crilly £85.