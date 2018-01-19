Grants for in and out of parlour feeders

Grants of up to £5590 on out of parlour feeders are on offer under the NI Farm Business Improvement Scheme.

With grants of up to £215 per in parlour feeder also possible under a scheme for which applications close on February 2.

The Hanskamp walk-through out of parlour FeedStation allows every cow access to her allotted feed free from bullying.

Hanskamp, the innovative Dutch dairy equipment designer, has an enviable reputation for supplying very practical and robust in parlour and out of parlour feeders.

For example, five years ago Rathfriland milk producer Andrew Murray was the first British farmer to install Hanskamp in parlour PipeFeeders.

Back in 2013 Andrew, who farms with the support of his father David, replaced out dated in parlour feeders that were wasting feed and slowing milking time.

Cows were able to get all their feed too quickly and then were left thumping the feeders to try and get more. The noise was horrendous and milk release was delayed so cow traffic through the parlour was getting ever slower.

Taking advice from dairy equipment suppliers Francis Dunn Ltd of Donaghadee the Murray family installed PipeFeeder in parlour feeders from Hanskamp.

Their five years experience with these Hanskamp PipeFeeders has been very positive with cows coming forward, calmly into the parlour to quietly and quickly milk in half the time.

The PipeFeeder is designed to release concentrates quietly in small doses throughout each cow’s milking time. Manufactured from robust stainless steel the Pipefeeder has an ingenious design that minimises noise levels.

For those aiming to draw down FBIS tier 1, second tranche grants on out of parlour feeders Hanskamp offers several options.

The latest is the walk-through Hanskamp FeedStation just installed for the first time in the UK at Myerscough College in Lancashire and already popular with Dutch farmers..

These walk-through FeedStations have a backing gate so bullying by more dominant females is no longer a problem. Udder, feet and leg injuries are much less likely as cows exit through the front of the FeedStation leaving the way clear for the next milker to step forward.

Hanskamp in and out of parlour feeders are compatible with all major makes of milking parlours and IT systems.

For details of suppliers province wide browse www.hanskamp.nl/en or contact Dirk Gieling at Hanskamp on direct tel; 00 31 316 34 10 40 63., e mail d.gieling@hanskamp.nl

To apply for a FBIS grant on in or out of parlour feeders under item codes E52 to E56 contact Dr Andrew Kerr at Countryside Services tel; (028) 8778 9770.