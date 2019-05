Heavy heifers sell steadily to £1,225 at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of cattle on Saturday, May 18 at Markethill continued to sell in an excellent trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 130 heifers maintained a very strong trade with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 564k Limousin at £1,225 from a Keady farmer followed by £210 per 100 kilos for 550k Limousin at £1,165 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Top price of £1,335 for 648k Charolais £206 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £222 paid for a 472k Simmental at £1,045 from a Banbridge producer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 490k Limousin at £1,055 from a Kilkeel producer.

Heavy heifers

Keady farmer 564k, £1,225, £217.00; Kilkeel farmer 554k, £1,165, £210.00; Keady farmer 606k, £1,265, £209.00; Kilkeel farmer 518k, £1,075, £208.00; Dromore farmer 648k, £1,335, £206.00; Dromore farmer 636k, £1,305, £205.00; Kilkeel farmer 532k, £1,085, £204.00 and Castlewellan farmer 630k, £1,265, £201.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 470k, £1,045, £222.00; Kilkeel farmer 492k, £1,055, £214.00; Keady farmer 484k, £975, £201.00; Keady farmer 456k, £905, £198.00; Crossmaglen farmer 430k, £845, £197.00; Newry farmer 486k, £955, £197.00; Crossmaglen farmer 436k, £855, £196.00; Crossmaglen farmer 446k, £865, £194.00 and Belleeks farmer 484k, £935, £193.00.

BULLOCKS

The 80 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £222 for 560k Charolais at £1,245 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 590k Charolais at £1,285 from a Lisburn farmer.

Top price of £1,555 for 768k Charolais £202 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality middleweights from £190 to £221 for 462k Limousin at £1,015 from a Richhill farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 428k Hereford £905 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Lisburn farmer 562k, £1,245, £222.00; Lisburn farmer 594k, £1,285, £216.00; Kilkeel farmer 550k, £1,165, £212.00; Warrenpoint farmer 574k, £1,195, £208.00; Dromore farmer 666k, £1,365, £205.00; Portadown farmer 654k, £1,325, £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 768k, £1,555, £202.00; Cullyhanna farmer 736k, £1,485, £202.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 664k, £1,335, £201.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Richhill farmer 460k, £1,015, £221.00; Annaghmore farmer 428k, £905, £211.00; Annaghmore farmer 428k, £905, £211.00; Armagh farmer 496k, £1,035, £209.00; Markethill farmer 422k, £875, £207.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £985, £207.00; Keady farmr 452k, £925, £205.00 and Armagh farmer 484k, £965, £199.00.

WEANLINGS

The 130 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality light males sold from £220 to £273 for 256k Limousin at £700 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £271 for 288k Limousin at £780 from a Dromara producer.

Stronger males sold to £235 per 100 kilos for 414k Limousin at £950 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £260 for 252k Limousin at £665.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 404k, £950, £235.00; Armagh farmer 402k, £920, £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 470k, £975, £207.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 466k, £955, £205.00.

Light male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 256k, £700, £273.00; Forkhill farmer 256k, £700, £273.00; Dromara farmer 288k, £780, £271.00; Forkhill farmer 304k, £760, £250.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k, £790, £248.00; Banbridge farmer 396k, £930, £235.00; Dromara farmer 276k, £700, £254.00; Dromara farmer 288k, £720, £250.00 and Banbridge farmer 290k, £720, £248.00.

Heifer weanlings

Forkhill farmer 252k, £655, £260.00; Banbridge farmer 312k, £740, £237.00; Forkhill farmer 366k, £845, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k, £720, £225.00; Loughgilly farmer 366k, £820, £224.00; Banbridge farmer 338k, £725, £215.00; Forkhill farmer 350k, £740, £211.00 and Banbridge farmer 370k, £780, £211.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,500 with others at £1,330, £1,300, £1,260 and several more from £1,000 to £1,200 each.