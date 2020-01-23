Heavy hoggets sell to £99 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1750 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 22 sold in a further improved trade for all weights of hoggets, cull ewes and breeding stock.

An entry of 1300 hoggets returned a firmer demand with good quality middleweight hoggets selling from 410p to 452p per kilo for 21 kilos at £95 each from a Killylea farmer followed by 445p per kilo for 20 kilos at £89 each from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to 409p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £99 each from a Belleeks farmer followed by 400p per kilo for 24 kilos at £96 from a Loughbrickland producer. All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 385p to 398p per kilo.

Several pens selling from £97 to £100 each.

Store trade was very firm selling to 447p per kilo for 19.7 kilos at £88 each from a Newry farmer followed by 434p per kilo for 18.2 kilos at £79 each from a Banbridge farmer.

All good quality stores sold from 400p to 430p per kilo.

An entry of 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £120 each with all fleshed ewes from £90 to £117 each.

Second quality ewes from £70 to £85 each.

An increased entry of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

Doubles selling to £322, £300 and £270 each with several more outfits from £230 to £260 each.

Singles sold up to £222 with others at £192, £178 and £162 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Belleeks farmer: 24.2k £99 409p; Loughbrickland producer: 24k £96 400p; Dungannon seller: 24.1k £96 398p; Belleeks farmer: 25.2k £100 397p; Keady producer: 24.3k £96 395p; Belleeks farmer: 24.1k £95 394p and Loughbrickland farmer: 24.2k £96 394p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Killylea farmer: 21k £95 452p; Loughbrickland seller: 20k £89 445p; Banbridge farmer: 20.2k £89 440p; Dungannon seller: 20k £86 430p; Clare producer: 20k £85.50 427p; Markethill farmer: 23k £98 426p; Armagh producer: 20k £84.50 422p and Aughnacloy seller: 23k £97 421p.

STORES

Newry producer: 19.7k £88 447p; Loughbrickland seller: 18.2k £79 434p; Loughgall farmer: 18.2k £78.50 431p; Portadown farmer: 15k £64 427p; Tullyvallen farmer: 19.7k £84 426p; Dungannon seller: 19.9k £84.50 425p; Pomeroy seller: 13k £55 423p and Dungannon producer: 19.8k £83 419p.