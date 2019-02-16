Homeland Agri and HVS join forces

Omagh-based Homeland Agri – part of the Aurivo group – is now stocking a wide range of mineral, vitamin and homeopathic products, supplied by HVS Animal Health. These include Zintec “3 in 1” mineral buckets, HVS Liquid Gold minerals and HVS’ Hovet range.

“The products are all manufactured to an extremely high standard and fill a gap in the market for us where sheep, beef and dairy are concerned,” confirmed Homeland store manager Allister Erskine.

“The products have been available since the beginning of February and, already, customer demand for them is extremely strong.”

The Zintec “3 in 1” buckets have been specifically formulated to enhance flocks’ natural resistance to parasitic attack and also nutritionally improving skin and hoof condition. They contain all the micro minerals sheep need in chelated form plus the revolutionary Imuherb plant extract. The buckets can be fed to both ewes and lambs throughout the year.

The HVS Liquid Gold Dairy, Cattle and Sheep range supplies all the micro minerals and essential vitamins required by milking stock, cattle and sheep in a highly available form to help address the short fall of micro minerals in grazing swards and silages.

HVS Animal Health’s Paul Elwood was a recent visitor to Homeland Agri.

“The products represent the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches,” he said.

Paul added that farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock.

He continued: “The HVS Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement. The reality is that an animal can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in its diet. All forage-based diets can contain major mineral imbalances and consequently most stock never achieve their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity etc.”

Paul said that for trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream.

“Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this ‘link-up’ and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.”

Homeland Agri will be also stocking the Hovet range.

For further information, telephone Allister Erskine on 07872 82244184