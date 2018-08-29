It’s time to celebrate all things country at the Garvagh Show

The renowned displays of vintage vehicles are back as the Garvagh Show returns on Saturday 1st September 2018.

A day filled with displays, demonstrations and entertainment for all ages, the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club welcome the public to enjoy what will be another fantastic year and assist them in raising vital funds for some very worthwhile local charities.

The annual country fair, proudly sponsored by RiverRidge, has a feast of family entertainment and brings together activities for children, beautiful vintage vehicles and a variety of magnificent animals, attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland.

Chairman of the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club and local vet, Nevin Smith said: “The Garvagh Show is a true celebration of everything that countryside living has to offer and we are really looking forward to this year’s event. Every year, the show grows from strength to strength and I have no doubt that this year will once again exceed everyone’s expectations.

“The Clydesdale show will once again take centre stage with numerous Clydesdales coming from all over Northern Ireland to participate in the competition and the different classes from foals and yearlings to two year olds.

“Like every year there will be many classic displays including stunning vintage vehicles, machinery and steam engines. This year we play host to a spectacular collection of early Austins presented by the Vintage Austin Register. Children will also have the chance to come along and see the animal farm display and enjoy the funfair activities. The annual pet show will take place in the main arena, this isn’t just a dog show, we welcome all types of pets and creatures, there will even be a special prize for the most unusual entry.

“With a fantastic line dancing show in the main arena, wood carving and threshing demonstrations, we wanted to ensure that there was something for everyone to enjoy. Of course, the ever-popular crafts and stalls marquee will be an attraction again this year, filled with collectables, handmade crafts and homemade foods, not to mention the various trade stands, auto-jumble and antique sales throughout the grounds. The perfect opportunity to find something special.

“As we get so much love and support from the public every year, we want everyone to know how much their donations have made a difference, especially to the local health Centres in Garvagh, Aghadowey and Kilrea, to mention but a few of the organisations that we have helped. We encourage you all to kindly donate to throughout the day by visiting the show field or donating to any of our street collectors who will be floating about town with collection buckets.”

Nevin continued: “The Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club want to thank the many volunteers who contribute so significantly to our event and in their own spare time. We are more than delighted to have RiverRidge as our main sponsor for another year and would like to thank RiverRidge for its continuous support, it is this assistance that helps us provide a wonderful show for everyone every year.”

Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge, commented: “RiverRidge strives to reach out to help the community in many ways throughout the year. This is a fantastic local event and we are only too happy to support the Garvagh Show once again. Congratulations to the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club for continuing to bring such a fun event to our local community.”

The Garvagh Show takes place in the Garvagh District field on the Coleraine Road, Garvagh on Saturday 1st September. Contact Nevin Smith on 078 1027 7498 for more information.