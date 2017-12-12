John Porter Engineering Ltd is all-Ireland dealer for DCC Waterbeds

John Porter Engineering Limited are pleased to announce they have been appointed all-Ireland dealers for DCC Waterbeds and Spinder Dairy Housing Concepts.

Commenting on their appointment, John Porter said: “We are delighted to have secured the dealership for these products which will complement our existing range of Agricultural Machinery.

“DCC Waterbeds have been manufactured for over 15 years and are world leaders in animal comfort.

“With over half a million sold in over 30 countries worldwide they have a proven track record for comfort and reliability. We have also been appointed dealer for a range of dairy housing products from Spinder, a name with a reputation for quality and durability.”

For more information and to view the DCC Dual-Chamber Waterbed and the range of products available call at stand P44, Pavilion 2 at the Winter Fair.

DCC Dual-Chamber Waterbed Features and Benefits:

o Increased cow comfort – leads to increased lying time.

o Reduced pressure points – no damage or sores on knees and hocks.

o Enhanced animal welfare.

o Easy to clean.

o Unused bed dries fast – hygiene, cow and udder health improved.

o Bed returns to original shape.

o Reduced labour – minimal bedding material required.