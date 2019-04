Keen prices in all the rings at Enniskillen

938 were in keen prices in all six rings at Thursday’s cattle sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 20733 to 265ppk for a CH 358kg @980, medium weights selling from 190-219ppk for a CH 596kg at 1310, heavy lots selling from 209ppk for a CH 676kg at 1415 and selling up to at 1500 per head.

BULLOCK: Clabby producer LIM 362kg at 920, LIM 388kg at 970, LIM 396kg at 990; Newtown producer 410kg LIM at 1015; Rosor producer 404kg CH at 990; Fivemiletown town producer 450kg CH at 1085, 436kg CH at 1040; Kesh producer 458kg CH at 1085, 540kg CH at 240; Derrylin producer 328kg AA at 765.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £995 paid for a 360kg CH, while HFRS ranged from £550 to £890 for a 355kg CH.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 360kg CH steer at 955, 366kg CH steer at 900, 294kg CH steer at 805, 281kg CH hfr at 705; Trillick producer 355kg CH hfr at 890, 365kg CH hfr at 775, 330kg LIM hfr at 750; Ederney producer 355kg CH bull at 920, 309kg LIM hfr at 755, 314kg CH hfr at 740; Garrison producer 254kg CH hfr at 705, 202kg CH hfr at 620, 235kg CH hfr at 685, 230kg CH hfr at 680, 185kg CH hfr at 610; Belleek producer 340kg LIM hfr at 820, 293kg CH hfr at 790, 279kg CH bull at 830; Tempo producer 279kg CH bull at 830, 293kg CH hfr at 835, 247kg LIM bull at 735; Belleek producer 257kg CH hfr at 730, 272kg CH bull at 780, 360kg CH hfr at 790, 375kg CH bull at 905; Kesh producer 263kg CH hfr at 750, 282kg CH bull at 825, 268kg CH hfr at 665; Maguiresbridge producer 395kg CH steer at 970, 325kg CH hfr at 970; Letterbreen producer 336kg CH steer at 900, 333kg CH steer at 835, 294kg CH steer at 805, 281kg C hfr at 705; Lisnaskea producer 384kg CH steer at 980, 390kg CH steer at 960, 375kg CH hfr at 920; Irvinestown producer 350kg CH hfr at 815, 331kg CH hfr at 790, 342kg CH hfr at 775; Ballinamallard producer 360kg CH steer at 930, 352kg CH steer at 930, 277kg CH hfr at 775.

CALVES: Derrygonnelly producer CH fr at 380; Irvinestown producer CH bull at 325; Florencecourt producer BB bull at 305, BB hfr at 285, BB hfr at 295; Kinawley producer BB bull at 320, BB bull at 285; Trillick producer SIM hfr at 290; Maguiresbridge producer HERE bull at 290; Lisnaskea producer FR bull at 78; Fivemiletown producer FR bull at 80.

SUCKLER COWS

Sucklers sold from at 800 to 1700 for a LIM cow with £ month old hefier at foot and in calf heifers to at 1600 for a LIM. SM cow in calf to Ain at 1420

LIM cow with AA calf at 1510, AA cow with AA Bull calf at 1400, BB cow with bull at 1360.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 218ppk paid for a 670kg CH at 1460, medium weight from 190-246ppk piad for a 420kg CH at 1035, while lighter weights sold from 194-250ppk paid for a 300kg CH at 750.

Derrylin producer at 1390, CH 615kg at 1270, CH 640kg at 1285; Tempo producer CH 650kg at 1300 kg at 205; Fivemiletown producer CH 650kg at 1300, CH 560kg at 1130, CH 515kg at 1105, CH 520kg at 1100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 185ppk paid for a 626kg CH at 1160 others cleared from 102-183ppk, FRE cows from 80-122ppk paid for a 618kg at 750.

Irvinestown producer CH 626kg at 1160, CH 740kg at 11 at 102; Enniskillen producer CH 710kg at 1200, CH 790kg at 1100; Florencecourt producer CH 714kg at 1100, CH 780kg at 1210, CH 830kg at 1205.