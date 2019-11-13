Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for October

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met today (13th November) and set a price for October milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.31c/l (including VAT and Lactose bonus) has been agreed for milk supplied in October.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/l will be paid for October supplies.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “There has been some welcome stability in the global dairy markets in recent weeks. This stability comes after months of price falls for products, especially butter. There continues to be significant uncertainty for butter.

“Steady demand and easing in milk production in the main diary production markets is contributing to the price stability. However, uncertainties such as a lack of clarity on Brexit and ongoing global trade disputes need to be considered in the longer term.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market situation closely over the coming weeks.”