Lambing Weekend 2019 sees visitor numbers double

Visitors to the Royal Agricultural University (RAU)’s Lambing Weekend in Cirencester were rewarded with the sight of triplets and twins being born.

More than 600 people came to Harnhill Manor Farm to watch this key event in the rural calendar - twice as many as last year which was affected by snow.

Children were able to get close to the lambs and witness several being born over the two afternoons (March 23 and 24), adding to the total of 250 to arrive so far this season at the University.

Another flock of 140 of the RAU’s ewes – mostly North Country Mules - will lamb in mid-April.

Crowds enjoyed trailer and tractor rides - helped by student volunteers taking Agriculture and Farm Managementcourses at the RAU - and saw a scanning machine used for checking the number of lambs inside a ewe.

Tom Overbury, RAU farms director, said: “Students were involved with setting up and running the two days, and I had some great feedback from visitors on how conscientious and helpful they all were.

“On Saturday two ewes gave birth, one with triplets and one with twins and on Sunday again two ewes gave birth, one to a single and one to twins. This is not that common, as the ewes normally wait until it goes nice and quiet in the evening.

“This is a great opportunity for people to see what we do on the RAU farms and also to learn about how some of our food is produced. We hope to provide something of interest to all age groups.”

Harnhil is also home to the RAU’s Rural Innovation Centre which teaches rural skills to help agriculture professionals develop - such as tractor driving, chain sawing, arboriculture and correct administration of medicines.