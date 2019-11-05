Lambs sell to £80 and fat ewes to £120 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sell to £80 and fat ewes to £120.

A seasonal show of over 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharper trade for all types.

An entry of 153 fat ewes was met with an excellent trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £120 with many lots passing £100.

Lambs reached £80.50 for 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer; 28kg at £80.00 = 2.85p; Dungiven producer; 26.8kg at £78.00 = 2.92p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £77.80 = 2.99p; Kilrea producer; 26kg at £77.00 = 2.95p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £76.20 = 2.82p; Maghera producer; 27.5kg at £75.50 = 2.75p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £74.00 = 2.85p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £76.00 = 2.71p and Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £75.00 = 2.94p.

Mid-weight lambs: Kilrea producer; 23kg at £72.00 = 3.13p; Macosquin producer; 22kg at £72.00 = 3.27p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £71.50 = 3.08p; Limavady producer; 22.5kg at £73.00 = 3.24p; Magherafelt producer; 23.8kg at £72.00 = 3.03p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £71.50 = 3.08p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £70.00 = 3.18p and Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £71.50 = 3.33p.

Light weight lambs: Aghadowey producer; 20.5kg at £71.50 = 3.49p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £68.20 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 19.2kg at £68.50 = 3.57p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at £64.20 = 3.57p; Limavady producer; 18.8kg at £66.00 = 3.51p and Feeny producer; 18.5kg at £63.50 = 3.43p.

Fat ewes: Cookstown producer; 3 ewes at £120; Limavady producer; 1 ewe at £110; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £112 and Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £102.

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle met a brisk trade for all types on Monday.

Heifers sold to £2.05ppk for a Limousin weighing 572kg at £1175.

Bullocks sold to £2.18ppk for a Charolais 476kg at £1040.

Cows and calves sold to £1125 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 476kg at £1040 = 2.18p; Charolais, 468kg at £990 = 2.12p; Charolais, 466kg at £960 = 2.06p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 502kg at £1020 = 2.03p; Charolais, 474kg at £945 = 1.99p; Limousin, 580kg at £1135 = 1.96p; Charolais, 486kg at £935 = 1.92p; Limousin, 556kg at £1020 = 1.83p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 554kg at £840 = 1.52p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 468kg at £920 = 1.97p; Simmental, 518kg at £970 = 1.87p and Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 300kg at £535 = 1.78p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 576kg at £1175 = 2.05p; Limousin, 512kg at £1020 = 1.99p; Limousin, 546kg at £1060 = 1.94p; Limousin, 508kg at £845 = 1.66p; Slaughtneil producer; Belgian Blue, 384kg at £625 = 1.63p; Limousin, 366kg at £550 = 1.50p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 548kg at £900 = 1.64p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 488kg at £915 = 1.88p; Charolais, 494kg at £825 = 1.67p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 518kg at £880 = 1.70p.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 10.30am.