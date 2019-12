Large entry of prime lambs and cast ewes at Massereene Mart

A large entry of prime lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday's sales and with all buyers keen for good meated sheep a complete clearance was effected.

LAMB PRICES: Carrowdore producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £85.50 = 380p. Woodburn producer 19 lambs 22kg at £83 = 377p. Ballynure producer 20 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 375p. Lurgan producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £88 = 374p. Doagh producer 6 lambs 22kg at £82 = 373p. Antrim producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Ballyutoag producer 8 lambs 23kg at £85.50 = 372p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £76 = 371p. Moira producer 3 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Ballygally producer 17 lambs 22kg at £81.50 = 370p. Whitehead producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Moira producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £83 = 369p. Glenavy producer 15 lambs 23kg at £84.50 = 367p. Randalstown producer 3 lambs 22kg at £80.50 = 366p. Randalstown producer 30 lambs 23kg at £84 = 365p. Lisburn producer 9 lambs 20kg at £73 = 365p. Aldergrove producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £82 = 364p. Ballyearl producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £85.50 = 364p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Randalstown producer 8 lambs 22kg at £80. = 364p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 23kg at £83.50 = 363p. Mallusk producer 16 lambs 21.5kg at £78 = 363p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £85. = 362p. Whitehead producer 28 lambs 24kg at £86.50 = 360p. Raloo producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £84.50 = 360p. Dundrod producer 13 lambs 25kg at £89.50 = 358p. Glenarm producer 23 lambs 21.5kg at £77= 358p. Broughshane producer 21 lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 358p. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £87.50 = 357p. Carnalbana producer 17 lambs 23kg at £82 = 357p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 19kg at £68 = 358p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 24kg at £85.50 = 356p. Broughshane producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £80 = 356p. Doagh producer 10 lambs 23kg at £82 = 356p. Carrowdore producer 3 lambs 24kg at £85.50 = 356p. Lisburn producer 15 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 24kg at £85 = 354p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 24kg at £84.50 = 353p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £86 = 351p. Moorfields producer 34 lambs 24.5kg at £86 = 351p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Crumlin producer 11 lambs 31kg at £90.50. Islandmagee producer 14 lambs 29kg at £89. Comber producer 42 lambs 27kg at £88.50. Ligoniel producer 10 lambs 28kg at £89. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 27kg at £88. Larne producer 11 lambs 28kg at £88. Randalstown producer 6 lambs 27kg at £87.50. Portadown producer 31 lambs 26kg at £87.50. Templepatrick producer 38 lambs 27kg at £87. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £87. Antrim producer 33 lambs 25,5kg at £87.Larne producer 10 lambs 27kg at £86. Dundrod producer 17 lambs 25kg at £86.50. Broughshane producer 23 lambs 25kg at £86. Larne producer 28 lambs 25kg at £86.50. Magherafelt producer 46 lambs 26kg at £86. Ballyearl producer 50 lambs 25kg at £86. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 25kg at £86.50. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 25kg at £85.50. Doagh producer 52 lambs 25kg at £85. Cookstown producer 21 lambs 27kg at £87. Newtownards producer 43 lambs 27kg at £87.

CAST EWES: Broughshane producer 3 Texels at £116. Larne producer 7 Texels at £103. Ballyclare producer 4 Texels at £94. Larne producer 7 Texels at £91. Antrim producer single Suffolk at £89. Larne producer 7 Suffolks at £89. Ballyclare producer 2 Texels at £86. Ahoghill producer 7 Suffolks at £85. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at £84. Doagh producer 6 Lyens at £82. Lurgan producer 7 Mules at £70. Ballyearl producer 2 Blackface at £65.