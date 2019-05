Largest show of animals presented at Omagh Mart for a number of years

The largest show of animals presented in Omagh for quite a number of years, sold keenly with strong demand for all sorts.

Bullocks

S Miller, Newtownstewart 505k, £1,130; 550k, £1,165; 525k, £1,090; 595k, £1,225, J Haughey, Creggan 530k, £1,140; 460k, £1,005, K McAleer, Mountfield 570k, £1,210; 510k, £1,060; 565k, £1,145, W Bond, Dromore 625k, £1,315; 670k, £1,355, L Rudy, Strabane 560k, £1,180, M Hegarty, Drumquin 700k, £1,460; 595k, £1,225; 665k, £1,350, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 510k, £1,070, E Donnelly, Sixmilecross 580k, £1,185; 560k, £1,100, Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 585k, £1,195; 545k, £1,090; 555k, £1,110, P McKenna, Ballygawley 755k, £1,490, R Bradley, Greencastle 405k, £1,040; 420k, £980, A J Brown, Lack 410k, £970; 455k, £995, R Gormley, Drumquin 440k, £1,010; 480k, £1,060; 460k, £1,000, D Donnelly, Mountfield 430k, £950, R Thompson, Castlederg 465k, £1,000, N McCauley, Urney 440k, £930; 425k, £890; 365k, £800, P Carland, Mountfield 380k, £955; 460k, £960, E Coyle, Castlederg 395k, £860, N McCombe, Donemana 710k, £,1395 and F Ferris, Leglands 605k, £1,185; 620k, £1,200.

Heifers

P McCullagh, Mountfield 495k, £1,100; 520k, £1,030, P Conway, Loughmacrory 455k, £1,010, C McCarton, Carrickmore 435k, £940, D Hughes, Irvinestown 530k, £1,105; 485k, £970, J H Anderson, Beragh, 585k, £1,240; 570k, £1,140; 600k, £1,185, J Reid, Trillick 545k, £1,125, D G Ferguson, Eskra 505k, £1,040, L Furey, Plumbridge 525k, £1,055; 550k, £1,080; 525k, £1,030, D Begley, Creggan 595k, £1,170, T McKinley, Botera 420k, £905, I Given, Trillick 415k, £885, E Black, Cookstown 425k, £905; 410k, £840; 475k, £970, G Wilson, Carrickmore 445k, £935, M Morris, Kesh 425k, £885, J Tubman, Tempo 500k, £1,040, Loane Partners, Kesh 415k, £860; 390k, £845, S F Laird, Ardstraw 420k, £870; 400k, £915, B Breen, Eskra 455k, £940, D McCullagh, Carrickmore 395k, £950, G Conway, Drumlea 375k, £860; 330k, £750, J J McNabb, Trillick 310k, £710, E Charles, Cookstown 365k, £790, O Donnelly, Dromore 420k, £855; 440k, £885, A Allen, Donemana 425k, £865 and R J Keys, Dromore 445k, £905.

Fat cows

P Keenan, Mountfield 570k, £196, A Roulston, Drumquin 510k, £178, K McLaughlin, Drumquin 710k, £178, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 780k, £172, E Coyle, Castlederg 660k, £172, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 770k, £166; 710k, £165, S Hannigan, Dromore 740k, £165, J Woods, Beragh 760k, £164, C Armstrong 510k, £158 and K Teague, Dromore 570k, £158.

Fat bulls

Thos Phillips, Ederney 1,050k, £139, E McGirr, Ballygawley 940k, £125 and J N Hamilton, Castlederg 1,000k, £124.

Dropped calves

S A Fraser, Kesh £460 Charolais bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £445 and £440 Limousin bulls, H Smyth, Dromore £410 Belgian Blue bull; £365 Aberdeen Angus heifer, N McNulty, Dromore £400 Charolais heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £400 Limousin bull, J Morris, Newtownstewart £400 Limousin bull, B Haughey, Carrickmore £395 Belgian Blue bull, G McGlone, Clogher £385 and £370 Aberdeen Angus bulls, M McBride, Gortin £375 Limousin heifer and P Ward, Douglas Bridge £340 Hereford bull.

Weanlings

P Kelly, Carrickmore £890 and £800 Charolais bulls; £850 Limousin bull, K Teague, Dromore £775 Charolais heifer (2), N Graham, Kesh £775 and £740 Charolais bulls; £745 Charolais heifer, K Alcorn, Omagh £660 Belgian Blue bull; £650 Belgian Blue heifer, D Colgan, Carrickmore £700; £655 and £650 Limousin heifers, G Weir, Lack £795 Limousin bull, T Donahoe, Derrylin £650 and £590 Belgian Blue bulls, R S Keatley, Aghyaran £650 Aberdeen Angus bull, K McFadden, Mountfield £620 Limousin bull, D Young, Castlederg £605 Aberdeen Angus heifer, R Tait, Newtownstewart £665 Belgian Blue bull and G. Bradley, Mountfield £600 Charolais heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

325 calves presented and whilst the quality may be slipping, demand was very keen, especially for heifers.

Bull/bullock calves

E McGirr, Ballygawley 300k, £840; 325k, £800, P Teague, Greencastle 315k, £850, J Donnelly, Altamuskin 305k, £810, R Ward, Loughmacrory 300k, £795, A Mitchell, Drumquin 310k, £810; 385k, £970; 370k, £920; 390k, £900, A Britton, Artigarvan 330k, £835, T J Kane, Castlederg 370k, £920; 315k, £750, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 400k, £945; 440k, £940, M O’Neill, Tirquin 410k, £960; 420k, £960; 440k, £980; 425k, £940, J Travers, Castlederg 405k, £925, M Coll, Drumquin 495k, £1,045, R J Holmes, Dromore 510k, £1,050, M McCoy, Dromore 210k, £690; 275k, £680, Ed McCaskie, Drumquin 275k, £765, M McDonald, Creggan 300k, £820, K McSorley, Trillick 225k, £600, C Elkin, Omagh 290k, £670, P Cassidy, Castlederg 310k, £755, R McMenamin, Drumquin 345k, £840, P Slane, Carrickmore 390k, £845 and M Maguire, Ederney 350k, £830.

Heifers

B McDonnell, Dromore 315k, £750, S Britton, Donemana 330k, £785, G McCullagh, Greencastle 400k, £950, D Gormley, Ederney 320k, £755, D McFadden, Mountfield 310k, £725 L Hamilton, Drumlea 340k, £790; 290k, £735, A Mitchell, Drumquin 345k, £800; 315k, £730; 440k, £925, B O’Neill, Dungannon 305k, £705; 335k, £730, E Lindsay, Strabane 415k, £975; 410k, £940, S Hannigan, Dromore 455k, £1,005; 475k, £1,000; 435k, £915, D O’Neill, Drumquin 280k, £740, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 290k, £760, N McDermott, Mountfield 220k, £570, P McCaffrey, Drumquin 250k, £640, P Cassidy, Castlederg 300k, £745, B Mullan, Mullaslin 300k, £710, W Stronge, Ederney 270k, £635; 310k, £710; 325k, £735, A Knight, Irvinestown 310k, £720, J Woods, Beragh 375k, £865 and H B Coll, Drumquin 305k, £700.

Suckler cows

A good entry of suckler cows sold to top prices of £2,000 and £1,950 paid to E McCann, Fintona for two first calvers with Limousin calves at foot.