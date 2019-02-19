Latest GDT event concludes with price increase

Global Dairy Trade Event 230 concluded with the GDT Price Index up 0.9%.

Key Results include:

AMF index up 0.7%, average price US$5,620/MT

Butter index up 1.2%, average price US$4,495/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 2.9%, average price US$3,667/MT

LAC index down 2.9%, average price US$998/MT

RenCas index up 2.7%, average price US$5,740/MT

SMP index up 2.8%, average price US$2,580/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$3,022/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.