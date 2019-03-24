Linden Foods to make a ‘sizzling’ success of new charity partnership

Linden Foods, the Co Tyrone based meat manufacturer, have pledged its support for leading autism charity, Autism NI as it announces the local organisation as the company’s chosen partner for its Charity Charter 2019/20.

Autism NI works to providing life-changing services for the 30,000 individuals living with the daily challenges of this “hidden” disability throughout Northern Ireland.

Gerry Maguire, managing director from Linden Foods said: “Our staff voted for Autism NI to become our charity of the year, and we’re really looking forward to working with them over the next twelve months to help them gain support, raise awareness and funds.

“In recent years, Linden Foods has helped raise thousands of pounds and build awareness of other important organisations in Northern Ireland, therefore we’re looking forward to doing the same for Autism NI. This is a charity very close to the hearts of our staff and we are committed to making this partnership a ‘sizzling’ success.”

Autism NI’s corporate fundraising manager, Sarah-Jayne Cassells said: “We’re very grateful that Linden Foods has selected Autism NI to benefit from all their fundraising activities. Corporate supporters are vital in helping us fund our expert support services which includes a parent support network, family support service, training and education courses, developmental research and early intervention services.

“It’s going to be a great partnership and we are excited to get started, meet the staff and support them in their fundraising activities for the year ahead. All money raised throughout this partnership will remain within Northern Ireland and go towards providing life-changing services for the autism community.”

As well as fundraising, Linden Food’s staff will be taking part in Autism NI range of events throughout the year and those coping with autism will have the opportunity to avail of the charity’s services and training.

Currently one in 34 school age children are diagnosed with autism in Northern Ireland, and it has become the highest growing disability in Europe. Therefore, fundraising support through partnerships such as this gives Autism NI the essential support to allow it to continue to provide vital services to those families and individuals living with Autism throughout Northern Ireland.

For further information please call Autism NI on 028 9040 1729 (option 3) or visit www.autismni.org.