Luing bulls to the fore at Castle Douglas

The Luing Cattle Society staged its 54th annual premier sale at Wallets Mart, Castle Douglas on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Storm Erik tried to interfere with the pre-sale proceedings but failed.

Finlarg Warrior 216

At the pre-sale show, judged by Stewart Wood, Stromness, Orkney, selected the champion pair of in calf heifers from Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar selling to Messrs Burke, Eddleston for 3,100gns.

Reserve champion in calf heifers went to D and A Stanners, Tyneside.

Top price for in calf heifers was 3,200gns from Robert McNee Ltd being purchased by Messrs Burke.

Overall average for 22 in calf heifers forward and sold was 2,411gns (£2,296).

The champion pair of bulling heifers was awarded to Professor Penny, Harehead which went on to sell for 1,450gns to Messrs Herdman, Demesne, Alnwick.

Reserve champion pair of bulling heifers went to Paddy Crerar, Lammerview selling to 1,900gns to M Phillips, Mains of Minnydow, Springholm.

Top price for the bulling heifers was 1,900gns (Lammerview and Craigdarroch) with the overall average for 160 bulling heifers forward and sold being 13,38gns (£1,275).

Demand for Luing bulls met with a strong trade.

Of the 31 bulls forward for sale, 28 found new homes giving a clearance rate of just over 90% and three bulls being purchased over 10,000gns.

Top price, from R and H McNee, went to Finlarg Warrior finally being purchased by Professor Penny, Harehead for 18,000gns.

Next at 17,000gns was a bull from Professor Penny, Harehead Walker, being purchased by Messrs McArthur, Nunnerie. Robert McNee Ltd went on to sell Benhar Wrangler to Kedzlie Farms for 10,000gns.

Overall average for bulls was 6,241gns (£5,944).